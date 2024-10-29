(Goed Fortuin woman goes missing)

Latest update October 29th, 2024 1:00 AM

Kaieteur News- Relatives of a 46-year-old Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) woman are pleading with the public to assist them in locating her. The woman went missing three weeks ago.

Missing is 46-year-old Subrina Baldeo of Lot 3 Goed Fortuin, WBD.  Baldeo lives alone in the bottom flat of her mother’s home and was last seen leaving home on October 15, 2024.

Baldeo was reportedly wearing a pair of blue Jeans and a white top. She did not say where she was going and according to relatives it is unlike her not to notify them of her whereabouts.

Worried relatives filed a police report after the woman failed to return home.

Meanwhile, investigations so far revealed that her last known whereabout was at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

A ‘short drop car’ had dropped her to that location but she disappeared into the crowd and was never seen again.

Family members are offering a cash reward to anyone who might know Baldeo’s whereabouts.

Persons with any information that can help locate Baldeo are asked to call telephone numbers, 676-2624, 627-9673 or make a report to the La Grange Police Station.

