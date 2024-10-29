Airport Marriott to be commissioned next year

Kaieteur News- The US $20 million Marriott Courtyard at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is set to be commissioned by April 2025, despite its original completion schedule of 2023.

This will mark the introduction of the second Marriott brand in Guyana.

The announcement was made during President Irfaan Ali’s visit to the construction site on Monday, where he was accompanied by Prime Minister Mark Phillips and other officials, including engineers involved in the project. During his visit, President Ali inquired whether the building would be completed by March, to which one of the officials confirmed the deadline. He also stated that commissioning would take place in April. An engineer overseeing the operation assured the President, “everything will be completed, I say by January, February we will be finishing.”

On December 11, 2020, an agreement was signed between Marriott Hotels International, the Government of Guyana, and local construction company R. Bassoo and Sons Ltd. This initiative is backed by financing from the Republic Bank of Trinidad and Tobago.

A statement from R. Bassoo & Sons Ltd indicated that these agreements followed the company’s response to the Government’s request for proposal (RFP). The agreements include a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Marriott, a completed market study by Hotel Valuation Services (HVS), and a conceptual design by Urbahn Architects, recognized as New York’s 2019 Design Firm of the Year.

It is reported that construction of the second Marriott began in mid-2021, with an initial expectation for completion in 2023. According to the statement, “The Marriott Courtyard at the CJIA will be the second Marriott hotel brand in Guyana and is anticipated to be open by 2023.” However, due to delays, a new deadline has been set for 2024.

The hotel will feature six stories with 140 rooms and various amenities. Located just a one-minute drive from the entrance of CJIA, it is expected to accommodate airline crews, staff, business personnel, diplomats, and other travellers. Ramesh Ghir, CEO of CJIA Corporation, in the statement, emphasized that the hotel will not only benefit the airport and its stakeholders but will also create employment opportunities for over 300 individuals residing along the upper East Bank/Timehri area.

