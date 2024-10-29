$185M to reconstruct Anna Regina Police Station

Kaieteur News- The Anna Regina Police Station in Region Two will be reconstructed at a cost of $185,865,689, the Ministry of Home Affairs disclosed on Monday.

According to the ministry, last week Permanent Secretary (PS), Andre Ally and his team visited the location and the contract was signed with Builders Hardware General Supplies and Construction to execute the works.

According to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), website Builders Hardware General Supplies and Construction was among 27 firms that competed for the contract.

Kaieteur News understands that the project entails the modernizing of the station, providing a safer, more functional space for officers and a welcoming environment for community interaction.

The project also forms part of the $44 billion approved in the 2024 budget for the Home Affairs Ministry, that is being used for the reconstruction of a number of police stations across the country as well as the completion of ongoing works at other police stations that began last year.

While the police station will be rebuilt, this publication reported that in May 2022, the ministry commissioned the new $215 million state-of-the-art Police Regional Divisional Headquarter at Anna Regina. That building which was also constructed by Builders Hardware houses several departments and facilities including a domestic violence room, juvenile friendly holding area, child-friendly area, witness protection room, a case management room, a case management system, traffic department, and criminal investigation department.

Meanwhile, during Ally’s visit to the Region last week, he went to the Charity Stelling, where he inspected the area earmarked for the construction of a new boathouse and wharf for the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

“Recognizing the unique challenges of patrolling Region Two’s extensive waterways, the planned facility will bolster police presence and response capabilities significantly along riverine and coastal areas, better serving communities on the Essequibo Coast and along the Pomeroon River,” the ministry reported.

While in the region, the PS was updated on the process of the new Charity Fire Station which is being built by Gavko Construction at a cost of $144,887,000. The station which will bolster the region’s emergency infrastructure, supporting timely and effective responses to fires and emergencies, is said to be 70 percent completed.

The Permanent Secretary also inspected the Anna Regina Fire Station, the sole fire station on the Essequibo Coast, and the Aurora Police Station where discussions centered on the regular operations and challenges specific to the area.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs remains dedicated to reinforcing infrastructure, allocating resources, and enhancing service delivery to protect the citizens of Guyana. These projects represent a significant investment in Region Two’s security and emergency services, aligning with the government’s broader commitment to advancing public safety and community well-being,” the ministry stated.

