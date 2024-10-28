No update of probe into fatal GDF helicopter crash that claimed five lives

Close to one year after…

Kaieteur News – Almost one year since the helicopter crash that sent shockwaves through the nation, Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton is pleading with the Government of Guyana to complete the investigation and update citizens on the information found on the aircraft’s black box, to determine the cause of the incident.

On December 08th 2023 five of seven occupants of the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) Bell412 helicopter died when the aircraft crashed in the jungle between Arau and Ekereku in Region Seven. Those confirmed dead are: the pilot-in-command, veteran aviator Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Shaun Welcome, Staff Sergeant Jason Khan and Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton.Lieutenant Andio Michael Crawford, a pilot on board the aircraft, and Corporal Dwayne Johnson survived the crash.

Shortly after the crash Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill had appointed a special investigator to probe the incident and at a news conference late December 2023 he disclosed that the Blackbox of the chopper had been sent to the United States (US). The Minister said then: “I as Minister of Public Works under the Civil Aviation Act of 2018 have fulfilled my obligations in appointing an accident/ incident investigator.” Edghill said back then also that he had approved the travel of the investigator to the US to transport and deliver the Black box to the National Transportation and Safety Board. “The Black box was sent so that the readings would be able to inform the investigation [team] as it relates to what happened,” he said.

Meanwhile, with close to a year and no real update on the investigation Norton said he was concerned that citizens were in the dark on this serious matter. “I want to raise an issue, because when you see all of these things you know you remember some of the things. We had a helicopter that crashed. This helicopter is a Bell Helicopter, has been built to specifications. I was doing some research and in researching I recognised that the black box they are talking about is made to take off far more pressure than would have occurred there and that secondly it is generally placed at the tail of the helicopter…” Norton noted.

Norton said assuming that the device was indeed damaged as the government has claimed, he has done his own research which suggests that information can still be retrieved. “So, I want to make a special plea to the government to ensure the investigation is completed and we get the information from the black box,” Norton urged.

He stressed that there is no sense in making the deceased heroes if the government is not prepared to have an investigation to pinpoint exactly what happened on that fateful day. “I am not saying they aren’t (heroes). All I am saying is that the government seems to be covering up. They’re telling us garbage about the black box being damaged, people find black boxes all across the world, in worse environments and were able to get information from it. Apart from the fact that the government is incompetent, they can have a professional job done and let the people of Guyana know what the situation is surrounding the loss of life of those Guyanese,” the opposition leader stated. He was asked to comment on the two survivors and the reason he believes their stories have not been heard. In response Norton said: “In fact, my understanding is that they were both warned not to say anything or they will suffer the consequences, and that is why I’m so gong ho that really and truly we need to get the information from the black box, because they have already muzzled the survivors and in the situation that exist it is going to be difficult for them to speak… the black box is the last resort in terms of getting actual information of what occurred,” he said.