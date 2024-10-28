No proxies for cash grant distribution-Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told reporters that there will be no proxies allowed during the $100,000 cash grant distribution.

Since announcing that Guyanese in the diaspora are eligible for the $100,000 cash grant, there have been many questions raised about eligibility as well as access. During his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Robb Street last week Jagdeo was asked to comment on the possibility of proxies being used to access the grant for those in the diaspora.

He responded: “No, no, no proxies we’re not tolerating proxies. Next thing a man goes around Brooklyn or Queens and they then get 1000 proxies, everybody signs up. We are not dealing with that, if you come here and you have your passport and you demonstrate you’re Guyanese you’re eligible. You don’t get a proxy overseas and all of that, no proxies.”

He explained that “There is no residency requirement for the receipt of the cash grant so that makes Guyanese living abroad, having an ID card or a passport, also eligible for the cash grant.”

It was recently reported by this publication that at the same press conference the VP said that his government is in no rush to distribute the one-off $100,000 cash grant. “We are not going to rush to do it and end up with a lot of corruption,” Jagdeo told reporters while pointing out that government will take enough time to build a robust system. He said that right now, the Finance Ministry is leading the development of a new “App” to assist with the “seamless distribution” of the cash grant. Jagdeo explained that the app will have some fields that persons must “full up” before their cheque can be processed”. These fields include; name, address, phone number, passport or ID card number. “They are building a geo locator in the app so you can actually know where people are”, Jagdeo said.