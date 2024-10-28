Chico Beharry passes on

Kaieteur News – Business magnate, Chico Beharry, one of the pillars of the Beharry Group of Companies has passed away. He was 82-years-old.

In a statement of his death the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) – one of the businesses within the group said: “It is with great sadness that we at GBTI extend our heartfelt condolences to the Beharry family on the passing of Chico Beharry. Chico was not only a visionary leader but also a cherished figure whose contributions to the business landscape of Guyana will forever be remembered.”

According to the bank as a key pillar of the Beharry Group, Chico’s legacy of excellence, commitment, and service to the people of Guyana has left an indelible mark on our nation. “His spirit of entrepreneurship and dedication to community upliftment has inspired many, and his loss will be deeply felt. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him during this difficult time.

May his soul rest in peace,” the bank said.

Beharry Group of Companies established since 1935 comprises some of the most established and progressive businesses in Guyana and the Region. It’s operations include Commercial and Merchant Banking, Food Manufacturing, Margarine, butters, ice-creams and detergents, Insurance life, fire, motor, marine and general, and Automotive interests. The Beharry Group is a family business started six decades ago as a humble operation with just three employees. Today, staff population has grown. Continuing in the family tradition, three generations of Beharry’s now manage this conglomerate. Family pride may have a lot to do with the continued success of the organization as the Beharry name is literally always on the line, in every product and service offered to the public.