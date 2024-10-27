Yearwood half-century gives Jaguars cool 4-wicket win

Latest update October 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Shamar Yearwood scored a robust half-century to give the Demerara Hawks an easy 4-wicket win over the Essequibo Jaguars during yesterday’s first round opening game played at the LBI Cricket Ground.
Hawks took first strike and made much use of the conditions, posting an imposing 174-7 on the backs of opener Shamar Yearwood, who carved a 42-ball 72 with 10 fours and 4 sixes.
Power-hitting all-rounder Thaddeus Lovell smacked three sixes and a pair of fours in his 30 off 16 as Carlos Larose (18*) finishes the innings off with three boundaries under his belt.
Only Hawks Captain Junior Sinclair (11) and middle-order batsman Brandon Jaikaran (10) got into double figures, as Jaguars skipper Ricardo Adams snared 4-13 with medium-pacer Demeter Cameron supporting with 2-42.
Essequibo replied in commanding fashion, racing to 177-6 in 19.3 overs. Openers Joemal LaFleur, who set the tone with 42 (5×4 2×6) and Parmesh Parshotam run-a-ball 29 had a good half-century partnership at the top of the order.
However, a scorching knock from former Guyana T20 player Rajiv Ivan brought the chase within range with his 36 from 15, clobbering 3 sixes and 3 fours.
Kevon Jawahir finished unbeaten on 17 with a four and a six which essentially took his team over the line. Hawks’ Daniel Ross finished with 3-23 with spinner Totaram Bishun chipping in with 2-42.
