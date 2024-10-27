Latest update October 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

When de time come…

Oct 27, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Yuh ever stop and wonder what gonna happen when big people leave this world? All round de world, leaders does get grand tombs, mausoleums, memorials towering up high, like they trying fuh touch heaven! Egypt got de pyramids, China got de emperor’s terracotta army, and even up de road in Cuba, Castro resting comfortable in a marble paradise. Here in Guyana, though, we simple folk. We got a Place of Heroes in de Botanic Gardens, a quiet corner where our nation’s greats does rest easy.

Now people watching and whispering, wondering, “When de time come — and it must come — what grand edifice dem gon’ build fuh You-Know-Who?” After all, certain people like a lil’ flash, don’t they? Big palaces, big parades, big talk! Yuh know de type. So what gon’ be de final statement when de final curtain draw?

Picture it: Marble shining in de midday sun, gold trimmings sparkling, maybe even a lil’ statue on top pointing straight to de sky. Some people seh de treasury gon’ have to be on standby fuh dis one. What’s a Guyanese legacy if yuh don’t leave a lil’ monument, eh?

De ancestors who resting in de Place of Heroes gon’ probably be shaking dem heads. Even Burnham who prided himself as an emperor of sorts has a simple mausoleum. So maybe dis grand tomb ain’t necessary at all.

Still, we got questions. Will it be a modest resting place in de spirit of de Botanic Gardens, or a massive mausoleum that stretchin’ to de heavens? Only time gon’ tell, and oh, how we waiting to see de final blueprint of glory.

In de meantime, we say, let dem heroes in de Gardens rest easy — dey earned deir peace. As fuh You-Know-Who, well, he gon’ have to make his own mark, one way or another. But yuh see, when de story done, all we does really leave behind is de memory in people heart — no marble, no gold can ever top dat.

Talk half, Leff half.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Yearwood half-century gives Jaguars cool 4-wicket win

Yearwood half-century gives Jaguars cool 4-wicket win

Oct 27, 2024

GCB betCAGESports National T20 League… Kaieteur Sports – Shamar Yearwood scored a robust half-century to give the Demerara Hawks an easy 4-wicket win over the Essequibo Jaguars during...
Read More
Marian Academy to meet Santa Rosa in Edition 11 Pee Wee finale

Marian Academy to meet Santa Rosa in Edition 11...

Oct 27, 2024

Js Supermarket/Kabisa Stakes One-day horse race meet on at Bush United Turf Club today

Js Supermarket/Kabisa Stakes One-day horse race...

Oct 27, 2024

Sparta Boss, Bent Street A eliminated from Champion of Champions

Sparta Boss, Bent Street A eliminated from...

Oct 27, 2024

Global Super League signs ExxonMobil Guyana as Title Sponsor

Global Super League signs ExxonMobil Guyana as...

Oct 27, 2024

Track and Field, Swimming lead Guyana’s medal haul at IGG

Track and Field, Swimming lead Guyana’s medal...

Oct 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]