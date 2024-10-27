When de time come…

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Yuh ever stop and wonder what gonna happen when big people leave this world? All round de world, leaders does get grand tombs, mausoleums, memorials towering up high, like they trying fuh touch heaven! Egypt got de pyramids, China got de emperor’s terracotta army, and even up de road in Cuba, Castro resting comfortable in a marble paradise. Here in Guyana, though, we simple folk. We got a Place of Heroes in de Botanic Gardens, a quiet corner where our nation’s greats does rest easy.

Now people watching and whispering, wondering, “When de time come — and it must come — what grand edifice dem gon’ build fuh You-Know-Who?” After all, certain people like a lil’ flash, don’t they? Big palaces, big parades, big talk! Yuh know de type. So what gon’ be de final statement when de final curtain draw?

Picture it: Marble shining in de midday sun, gold trimmings sparkling, maybe even a lil’ statue on top pointing straight to de sky. Some people seh de treasury gon’ have to be on standby fuh dis one. What’s a Guyanese legacy if yuh don’t leave a lil’ monument, eh?

De ancestors who resting in de Place of Heroes gon’ probably be shaking dem heads. Even Burnham who prided himself as an emperor of sorts has a simple mausoleum. So maybe dis grand tomb ain’t necessary at all.

Still, we got questions. Will it be a modest resting place in de spirit of de Botanic Gardens, or a massive mausoleum that stretchin’ to de heavens? Only time gon’ tell, and oh, how we waiting to see de final blueprint of glory.

In de meantime, we say, let dem heroes in de Gardens rest easy — dey earned deir peace. As fuh You-Know-Who, well, he gon’ have to make his own mark, one way or another. But yuh see, when de story done, all we does really leave behind is de memory in people heart — no marble, no gold can ever top dat.

Talk half, Leff half.