‘Smelly’ arrested after armed robbery of Chinese supermarket at Kuru Kururu

Oct 27, 2024
Kaieteur News – Police have arrested 28-year-old Jason Howard called ‘Smelly’, a resident of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown after he and two other persons allegedly robbed a Chinese national at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.
The armed robbery reportedly occurred at the An Sheng Supermarket.
Howard was arrested on Friday night but his accomplices are yet to be found.
The victim has been identified as Zhenfa, a businessman of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The armed robbery occurred at about 21:05h while the victim was working in his supermarket with his staff. They were preparing to close the business when three persons entered the supermarket and a male, armed with a handgun held them hostage.
One of the suspects guarded the northern door while the other two went behind the cashier’s counter and stole $500,000 and $150,000 in Digicel and One Communications phone cards and three bottles of Hennessy valued at $60,000.
After looting, the three men left the supermarket running and discharging the firearm after observing that public-spirited citizens attempted to assist the victims.
“Seeing this, the suspects ran out of the supermarket, making good their escape, running in an eastern direction, and discharging several rounds in the air in their bid to escape,” police said in its report.
Subsequently, police found Howard and arrested him.
“He was wearing the same clothing seen in CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) footage at the time of his arrest,” Police said. However, his accomplices were nowhere to be found.
Meanwhile, police said that Howard was wanted for similar offences. Further, in 2016 he was charged along with others for the murder of Mohamed Munir and his wife Bibi Jamila Munir.
The men are accused of setting fire to the couple’s heavily grilled home with them inside after they refused to open their bedroom door, for the men to steal the $20 million that was rumoured to be in their home.
He was also charged with attempted murder and robbery under arms after he and Curtis Vasconcellos allegedly robbed Tower Hotel accountant, Baldeo Seegobin, and shot a security guard, Balmick Persaud before escaping with $2.9M on December 14, 2016.
Howard was also accused of a series of other armed robberies between 2016 and 2017.
