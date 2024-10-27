Latest update October 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Men in Toyota Spacio steal car from Bel Air

Oct 27, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Barking dogs were not enough to stop men in a silver-grey Toyota Spacio bearing registration number PPP 7743 from stealing a woman’s car from in front of her home at Bel Air, Georgetown.

The woman's stolen car

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the woman said that she woke on Saturday morning to find her car, a Sliver Grey Toyota Premio, PVV 7728, with a broken visor, missing.
After combing through footage from security cameras mounted on nearby buildings, she learnt that her vehicle was stolen around 02:00hrs.

The footage was shared with Kaieteur News.

The surveillance footage showed the silver-grey Spacio pulling-up slowly to where the woman’s car was parked.
Dogs in the nearby yards began barking loudly as a man emerged from the back seat of the Spacio.

The dogs continued to bark as he managed to open the woman’s car and enter it.

It took the car thieves at least three minutes to successfully get into woman’s car and start it.
One man was seen driving off with the car while the Spacio followed closely behind.

A report was made to the police.
Ranks tracked the plates of the Spacio and it led them to an individual (a woman) who claimed that she sold the car a while back.
She told the police that the buyers were a man and a woman.

She identified the woman as “Kavita”.
Investigations are ongoing.

