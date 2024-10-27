Latest update October 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Family of five seeking public’s assistance to rebuild house destroyed by fire at Sisters Village, EBB

Oct 27, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A family of five is pleading with the public to assist them in rebuilding their Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB) home which was destroyed by fire on Monday.

 A screenshot showing one of the buildings engulfed with fire.

A screenshot showing one of the buildings engulfed with fire.

The fire of unknown origin destroyed two buildings and partially damaged a third at Lot 39 Sisters Village, (EBB).

In an interview with Kaieteur News, 39-year-old Sharmila Seetaram said that her family was at home when the fire started.

The mother of one said she and her relatives were in the lower flat of the house when neighbours alerted them to the fire. The fire reportedly started in the front bedroom in the upper flat of the two-storey wooden and concrete structure.

“Soon as they saw the fire, everybody call the fire service but the fire service when they came, the building was already flat going to the next building (which was completely damaged).”

Seetaram disclosed that in addition to her home that was completely destroyed by the fire, the home of a neighbour was completely destroyed while a third was damaged. The houses were situated close to each other.

Though the fire quickly spread from Seetaram’s home to the other two buildings, firefighters were able to save the third building and prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby houses.

“At this moment, very, very bad (the fire has affected her), we are all homeless; we were living there,” the woman said when asked how she and her family are coping.

Notwithstanding her challenges, the 39-year-old woman thanked Queensway Security where she works for the support provided to her family.

Persons desirous of assisting Seetaram and her family can contact her on mobile number: (+592) 632-3383.

