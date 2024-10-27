Eight firms bid to supervise Reg. 6 pump station projects

Kaieteur News – Responding to the Ministry of Agriculture’s call for supervision services, eight consultancy firms have applied to oversee the construction of the Chesney and Black Bush Polder pump station projects in Region Six.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office revealed that the eight firms vying for the Black Bush Polder are VG Group Guyana Inc. (95) – $78,325,000; Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services (88) – $15,372,000; Structural Engineering & Design Services (84) – $29,600,000; E&A Consultants Inc .(84) – $46,596,100 – vat price – $5,074,300; Sizwe Jackson Consultancy Service (94) – $27,390,000; CB & Associates Inc. (87) – $34,311,720; Civil Engineering Lab Guyana (95) – $29,645,000; and RVS Structural Engineering (95) – $27,982,960.

In its tendering document, the ministry had stated that $30.5 million was estimated to provide the consultancy service for Black Bush Polder, while $25.2 million was estimated for the construction at Chesney.

The same eight firms would have submitted bids for the Chesney project and their financial proposals are as follow: VG Group Guyana Inc. (95) – $76,300,000; Sizwe Jackson Consultancy Service (94) – $23,655,000; Civil Engineering Lab Guyana (95) – $24,695,000; RVS Structural Engineering (95) – $25,890,800; E&A Consultants Inc. (84) – $40,298,000 and vat price $5,056,800; Structural Engineering & Design Services (84) – $26,535,000; Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services (88) – $19,772,000; and CB & Associates Inc. (87) – $42,624,600.

Kaieteur News previously reported that after the contract for the pump station to irrigate the Black Bush Polder Front Lands was terminated last year, the government tendered for another contractor to build the facility and that contract was awarded to Quality Deliverer for $754,978,560.

The initial project was previously being executed by contractor Yunas Civil and Building Construction, which had its contract terminated for the failure to complete the pump station project.

It was reported that the Agriculture Ministry back in October 2021 had inked a $978.7 million contract with Yunaz Civil and Building Construction to build a pump station at the Black Bush Polder Front Lands which was expected to be completed early 2023.

However, the project had passed its deadline and the slothfulness of the works was raised by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Ganesh Mahipaul in October 2023.

Following the concerns raised by the Opposition MP, the Ministry of Agriculture in a letter addressing the issue had announced that the project was terminated by NDIA in September 2023, for poor quality and performance of works being executed.

Meanwhile, as it relates to a pump station for the Chesney community, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha told this publication that this would be the first of its kind in that community. The community has been benefiting from the pump station at Albion that is being operated by GuySuCo.