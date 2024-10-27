Latest update October 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Bids open for construction of maternity waiting home in Port Kaituma

Oct 27, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Port Kaituma Hospital in Region One will soon get a maternity waiting home constructed.

Information provided by NPTAB stated that the building is expected to cost $50million and only two contractors submitted bids for the project. The contractors for the project are GV Construction Inc. and J.A.P Construction & General Services.

It was reported that, at the 2022 commissioning ceremony of the $27 million upgraded maternal waiting home in Lethem, Minster of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said that the government will continue to build the waiting homes with the aim of reducing maternal and neonatal deaths, especially in the hinterland and urban communities.

The maternity waiting home is built in vicinity of the hospitals, where pregnant women from the far-flung villages in the hinterland regions wait until they go into labour before being transferred to the hospital.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)
Supply & Delivery of 100-110HP (DIN) 4WD Agriculture Tractor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply & Delivery of 10 Wheel Dump Tipper Cane Transport Trucks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply & Delivery of High Tip Trailers (Infield Haulage).

 

 

 

Supply & Delivery of Mechanical Planter.

 

 

 

Supply & Delivery of Chemical Applicator (Self Propelled).

 

 

 

 

Supply & Delivery of 110-Max 120HP 4WD Cab Cane Haulage Tractors.

 

 

 

 

 

Supply & Delivery of Mechanical Cane Harvester.

 

 

 

 

Regional Democratic Council of Region One
Enclosure of Maternal & Child Health Building Port Kaituma District Hospital.

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of Maternity Waiting Home Port Kaituma District Hospital.

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Pakera Hospital Matthew’s Ridge.

 

 

 

 

 

 

