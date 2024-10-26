PNCR calls for thorough, independent probe into top brass of Police Force

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) on Friday called for a thorough and independent investigation into the top brass of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Leader of the party, Aubrey Norton told reporters at his party’s weekly press conference that several officers of the Force are corrupt and unfit for the posts they hold.

Norton, when asked to comment on the allegations leveled against Assistant Police Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus, said that he is convinced that other persons are involved in the alleged crimes.

The PNCR leader said that he has no doubt that several senior officials, in and out of the Police Force are involved.

“…that is why I said his life is probably in danger. As it relates to SOCU I won’t want SOCU investigate nothing, it’s like charging Caesar to be tried by Caesar,” Norton said.

Firm in his distrust for the Force and Norton stressed the need for there to be an international, professional body investigating the allegations against Brutus and other serving members of the Police Force.

“You cannot charge Caesar to be tried by Caesar. I am dead sure if tomorrow morning Bharrat Jagdeo gets up and says oh there is nothing against Brutus, the DPP will withdraw the charges… SOCU to me has become an institution to persecute and prosecute…,” he stated.

Meanwhile, on the subject of acting Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken being appointed to the substantive post, Norton said he requested that President Irfaan Ali does a thorough investigation into the allegations of corruption leveled against him before any confirmation is done.

“You cannot confirm people whose character are questionable, the people who should become head of the Guyana Police Force should be people who are not implicated in corruption, who are not implicated in criminality and it appears at this stage most of the names that they are recommending are complicit in corruption and crime and so I wrote the president to that effect,” Norton stated.

Notwithstanding the position of the leader of the PNCR, Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, SC said that there is no legal impediment to Hicken being appointed substantively as Commissioner of Police although he has reached the age of retirement.

In an 11-point statement to the media Nandlall referenced clauses from the Constitution of Guyana to support his stance. The AG reminded that the legal challenge brought against the appointment of Hicken to act as Top Cop was dismissed. In that case, Norton argued that Hicken was unlawfully appointed by President Irfaan Ali. He posited that the President failed to comply with the Constitution. However, Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George ruled that the president acted lawfully.

Further, Nandlall said that Article 211(3) of the Constitution provides that the Commissioner of Police shall vacate office when he attains such age as may be prescribed by Parliament.

He said Parliament has so prescribed in the Constitution (Prescribed Matters) Act, Cap. 27:12. Section 2 of this Act provides that the retirement age of the Commissioner of Police is 55 years.

“The Commissioner of Police shall vacate his office on attaining the age of fifty-five: provided that (b) the President, acting on the recommendation of the Police Service Commission may permit a Commissioner of Police who attained the age if fifty-five to continue in office until he has attained such later age not exceeding 60 years, as may before the Commissioner has attained.”

The AG noted that Section 2 (b) of the law authorises the President to permit the Commissioner of Police to continue in Office but not beyond age 60.

He said the extension of Hicken’s appointment to act in the position of Police Commissioner was influenced by a letter issued by the Police Service Commission dated July 21, 2023.The acting Top Cop celebrated his 55th birthday on July 22, 2023.

Since his appointment to act as Commissioner, he has been “the Officer-in-charge of superintending and commanding the Guyana Police Force. This indubitable state of affairs aligns with the Constitutional definition of Commissioner of Police: “the officer, however styled, commanding the Police Force” [as per Article 232].”

Furthermore, “Article 211 (2) of the Constitution states “…any person appointed to act in the office of Commissioner of Police shall …continue to act until a person has been appointed to that office and has assumed the functions thereof…” Nandlall said.