National football players express concerns and make request for immediate action from GFF President

Dear Mr. Forde,

We, the players of the Guyanese national football team, are writing to formally express our deep concerns about the ongoing issues that are negatively affecting both our performance and our morale as representatives of the national team. It is with respect and love for our country that we address these issues, but we must make it clear that playing for Guyana should be a privilege, not a burden.

The following matters require immediate attention:

Unacceptable Travel Arrangements

We are regularly being subjected to unreasonable travel schedules. For instance, in this window players are expected to take four flights within 24 hours, missing two nights of sleep, and arriving in the UK only two days before their club matches. This severely compromises their recovery and increases the risk of injury. These travel arrangements could have been avoided by booking more direct flights, which are readily available.

Such lapses in planning reflect poorly on the preparation for international duty and directly impact player well-being and performance.

Delayed Flight Bookings

The staff informs us of our selection sometimes as much as three weeks before travel.

Yet we still see flight bookings delayed. If financial limitations were the cause, we need transparency regarding the steps being taken to secure funds and avoid such issues in the future. Waiting until the last minute to book flights not only disrupts travel but also reflects poor organizational standards, which we believe are entirely avoidable with proper planning.

Delayed and Inconsistent Payments

Contracts with specified payment dates are repeatedly being breached. We continue to wait without explanation for payments that were agreed upon, often with no communication as to why or when the funds will be paid. Moreover, we were not informed in advance that the advance payments for this camp would not be provided, further damaging trust between the players and the federation. This lack of transparency and consistency is unacceptable.

Unresolved Issues Despite Ongoing Meetings

We have engaged in multiple meetings with federation staff over the last five months, expressing concerns and suggesting solutions, yet little progress has been made. We continue to represent Guyana out of pride and honor, but we are being met with persistent challenges on the pitch. This is making it increasingly difficult to maintain our commitment when the treatment we receive does not match the dedication we bring to our national duty.

What We Expect Moving Forward

Clear Standards and Accountability

What we would like to see as players are clear, consistent standards going forward. This includes respecting contracts and honoring payment deadlines, as well as timely communication if any issues arise. Broken contracts without explanation are damaging the trust between the federation and the players.

Financial Transparency

If the federation is facing financial constraints, we request clarity on what is being done to ensure funds are secured for the national team program in the future. Are there strategies or plans in place to raise funds or attract sponsorship? We need assurances that these issues will be addressed in a sustainable manner.

Avoiding a Negative Culture

We are at risk of developing a culture where delayed payments, poor communication, and inadequate travel arrangements are normalized. This is unacceptable and puts undue strain on the players. Players should not be forced to take up to 24 hours to return home because of an inability to secure proper travel funds, nor should we be subjected to suboptimal arrangements that harm both performance and morale.

We are committed to representing Guyana with pride, but we need the federation to match this commitment by addressing these concerns. These issues not only affect our physical well-being but also damage the morale and cohesion of the team as well as limit the nation’s ability to grow the programme further. We ask for immediate action and clear communication to resolve these matters and set a higher standard for the national team going forward.

In the meantime, we would greatly appreciate it if we could arrange a meeting with you before the 26th of October. The following players will be in attendance: Kadell Daniel, Liam Gordon, Jeremy Garrett, Akel Clark, Terence Vancooten, Curtez Kellman, Colin Nelson, Elliot Bonds and Daniel Wilson.

We look forward to your response and any proposed solutions.

Yours sincerely,

Members of the Guyanese National Football Team.

