Man who cons friend begs court to settle land deal

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he pleaded with the magistrate to compensate his friend for a fraudulent land deal.

The defendant Dominic Bowen is accused of deceiving his friend, Jermaine Sealey, into paying $4 million by falsely claiming he owned 4 acres of land at Yarrowkobra along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The incident occurred in April 2024 at Railway Road, Kitty, Georgetown.

Bowen of Lot 43 Benn Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charge. He pleaded guilty but requested a two-week extension to repay Sealey.

The Magistrate granted his request and set Bowen’s bail at $100,000. He is scheduled to return to court on November 8, 2024 to confirm whether he has compensated Sealey.

According to police reports, the fraud unfolded in April 2024 when Sealey expressed interest in purchasing land during a conversation with Bowen. Shortly after, Bowen contacted Sealey claiming he had 4 acres of land for sale at Yarrowkobra for $4 million. Trusting his friend, Sealey made the full payment to Bowen at Railway Road, Kitty.

Bowen assured Sealey that the necessary paperwork would be processed within two weeks. However, as time passed, Sealey never received the promised documents.

Multiple attempts to reach Bowen were unsuccessful. Frustrated by the lack of communication, Sealey reported the matter to the police. Following an investigation, officers contacted Bowen, who admitted to the offense during questioning.

This admission led to his arrest and subsequent charge.