Jamaican artiste ‘Jah Vinci’ visits NA Mayor ahead of Sunday’s performance

Kaieteur News – Jamaican-born artiste Jah Vinci, whose real name is Andre Rhoden, paid a courtesy call on Mayor Wainwright McIntosh at New Amsterdam Town Hall in Berbice.

Rhoden is set to perform at the ‘All Black Ultra Premium’ Event on October 27, 2024, alongside fellow artiste NOTNICE and Guyana’s own Vintage. This highly anticipated event is hosted in collaboration with the New Amsterdam Town Day Committee.

Born in August Town, Kingston, Jamaica, Jah Vinci grew up in a musical family of six, where music was an integral part of his upbringing. Both of his parents were singers, and it was in church that his talent was first discovered. The church served as his training ground, allowing him to hone his songwriting and performance skills during large events.

Tragedy struck Jah Vinci’s life in 2005 when he lost a brother to violent crime; a loss that deeply impacted him. He has since used that experience as motivation to create a better life for himself and his family through his music. Now a proud father to his daughter, Shenequa the artiste continues to channel his creativity into his lyrics, reflecting his divine gift for song and artistry.