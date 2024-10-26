‘Jagdeo is out of order’- Mahipaul

– says journalists should not subject themselves to insults

Kaieteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul on Friday told members of the media that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo “is out of order” with the way he treats reporters at his weekly press conferences.

Mahipaul, who was speaking at the Peoples National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) weekly press conference said that members of the media should not subject themselves to the Vice President’s insults.

The PNCR member said that the situation is very sad because journalists endure the “kind of vile, abusive notorious outburst that comes from the person who is holding the perhaps third highest political office in this country.”

“… and it is as though he speaks with such nastiness, and it is very unfortunate that the media operatives would have to sit and endure that,” said Mahipaul who believes that if media personnel become empowered and speak out and even call out the VP at his own press conferences there may be a change.

“Because if you sit and you allow and you facilitate that level of nastiness it is going to become a norm and that is not what we are supposed to be,” he said adding that the Vice President’s behaviour should not be treated as a norm.

Mahipaul said the situation is so distasteful that he was forced to discuss the kind of politics that occurs in Guyana with a head teacher.

“You know I was asked at a school … [and] it was said to me, that we don’t want politics here because politics it is nasty and I said to the head teacher there is destructive politics and there is constructive politics,” he disclosed.

Mahipaul continued: “An individual has to know if they want to engage in constructive politics to uplift a nation or destructive politics to divide and conquer for their own selfish gain.”

The Opposition Member of Parliament said that the “vile, abusive, notorious outbursts” by the Vice President towards Kaieteur News journalists ought not be tolerated.

Mahipaul called out Jagdeo calling his attitude, “unfortunate, it is uncalled for, it is nasty, downright nasty and should not be tolerated and the journalists they need to stand up.”

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton weighing in on the matter said that, “The problem I think Jagdeo has is that he doesn’t want journalists, he wants reporters. People who report the positive of what he is saying and nothing else.”

Norton accused the Vice President of feeling threatened when journalists ask searching questions.

“…if you remember…Jagdeo banned people from going to his press conferences etc.,” Norton reminded