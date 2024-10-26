‘Demon’, other man wanted for abduction of Delon Alexander

Latest update October 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 26, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Five months after the abduction of an ex-cop, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday issued wanted bulletins for 42-year-old Mark Cromwell also called ‘Diamond/ Demon’ and 28-year-old Kevral Hatton called, ‘Smokey.’
The abducted man has been identified as Delon Alexander. Police reported that the abduction occurred on May 7, 2024 on Church of God Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
It is reported that Cromwell’s last known address is Lot 40 Vigilance and Lot 10 Buxton, ECD. While Hatton’s last known address is Lot 36 Vigilance, ECD.
Persons with information about the whereabouts of the duo are asked to contact police on telephone numbers, 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 268-2328/268-2329226—3405, 225-6978, 333-3876.
Meanwhile, Kaieteur News had reported in May 2023 that Cromwell along with Kessee Edwards were charged with assault and remanded to prison after they were allegedly caught on camera beating traffic rank, Constable Harlequin.
They appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool.
The duo pleaded not guilty.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 26, 2024By Rawle Toney in French Guiana Kaieteur Sports – After a challenging start at this year’s Inter Guiana Games (IGG), Guyana surged ahead in spectacular fashion, dominating in swimming, track...
Oct 26, 2024
Oct 26, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo, with his signature bluster has once again demonstrated his talent... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]