‘Demon’, other man wanted for abduction of Delon Alexander

Kaieteur News – Five months after the abduction of an ex-cop, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday issued wanted bulletins for 42-year-old Mark Cromwell also called ‘Diamond/ Demon’ and 28-year-old Kevral Hatton called, ‘Smokey.’

The abducted man has been identified as Delon Alexander. Police reported that the abduction occurred on May 7, 2024 on Church of God Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

It is reported that Cromwell’s last known address is Lot 40 Vigilance and Lot 10 Buxton, ECD. While Hatton’s last known address is Lot 36 Vigilance, ECD.

Persons with information about the whereabouts of the duo are asked to contact police on telephone numbers, 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 268-2328/268-2329226—3405, 225-6978, 333-3876.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News had reported in May 2023 that Cromwell along with Kessee Edwards were charged with assault and remanded to prison after they were allegedly caught on camera beating traffic rank, Constable Harlequin.

They appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool.

The duo pleaded not guilty.