$493M estimated to build secondary school in Reg.7

Kaieteur News – The construction of the Karrau Secondary School in Region Seven will be constructed at an estimated cost of $493million.

Bids for the Ministry of Education project were opened on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) office where it was revealed that 17 contractors applied for the job which will be executed in two lots.

According to the ministry’s engineer figures published by NPTAB, Lot1 is estimated to cost $240,908,603 while Lot2 is expected to cost $252,660,744.

The 17 contractors are Mahase Construction – Lot1 $238,526,202 and Lot2 – $99,041,297; Gryphon Engineering Inc. -Lot1 $229,764,569 and Lot2 – $94,368,764; Impeccable Construction & General Supplies Inc. – Lot1 $200,642,622 and Lot2 – $73,832,760; Ele’s Trading & Hardware -Lot1 $236,026,170 and Lot 2 – $96,062,950; Faizul Ali Contracting – Lot1$239,600,000 and Lot2 – $99,800,000; R. Moe Construction, General Services & Supply – Lot2 $87,275,941; G&F Construction & Furniture Supplies – Lot1$198,944,651 and Lot2 – $75,290,981; KLM Construction – Lot1$209,680,694 and Lot2 – $65,210,741; Troy Dainty Construction – Lot1$206,101,651 and Lot2 – $85,639,794; Carter’s Construction – Lot1 $231,703,594 and Lot2 – $83,874,030; K’s Trucking & Construction Services – Lot1 $247,201,191 and Lot2 – $100,000,000; Builders Engineering & Architectural Consultancy – Lot1 $220,828,995 and Lot2 – $92,027,468; S&K Construction, Consultancy Services & General Supplies Inc. – Lot1 $270,192,145; Elliot’s Construction & Supplies – Lot1 $200,287,740 and Lot2 – 63,841,879; Prored Resources – Lot1 $226,000,000 and Lot2 – $75,900,000; KV Contracting Services – Lot1 $232,122,434 and Lot2 – $95,933,921; and Dayclean Shop Supplies Service – Lot1$223,673,260 and Lot2 – $93,566,790.

The ministry in its document stated that in addition to the new secondary school building, teachers’ living quarters will also be built.

Kaieteur News understands that Karrau, an Amerindian Village, which has approximately over 500 residents, is located in Lower Mazaruni and is some five minutes away from Bartica via boat. The village has a primary and a nursery school housed in one building and would see the secondary aged students travelling to neighbouring Bartica to attend school.

When completed, the secondary school will not only benefit Karrau but Batavia, another Amerindian village some distance away from the community. In addition to that, the government had also tendered for the construction of a nursery school building for Karrau.

It was reported that over 16 secondary schools are being built in the hinterland. Kaieteur News reported that the identified communities do not have secondary schools but primary top schools.

This year the Ministry of Education was allocated $74.4B, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities. The Ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education.