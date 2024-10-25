Venezuelan man dead, 8 injured after truck turns over at Port Kaituma

Latest update October 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan man identified as Yorvin Deally is now dead and several others injured after a truck turned turtle on Thursday night at “5 Stage Hill” Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One.
One of the injured is said to be critical. Doctors are presently preparing that person to be immediately air-dashed to a city hospital.
According to reports, the truck was returning to Port Kaituma when it “tumbled down” the hill.
