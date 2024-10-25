Senior Draughts players to contest championship this Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – The Annual National Draughts Association Championship continues this Sunday at the Transport Sports club pavilion. Players in the ‘A’ division would contest the event, while four qualifying ‘B’ players were invited to participate. Draughts players should note that only ‘A’ division players whom are approved by the Association would be allowed entry along with last weekend qualifiers from the ‘B’ tournament.

The games start at 10.00am and entry fee is $700 per player along with a snack. There would be a round robin system with 2 points per win and 1 point per draw.

The current ‘A’ division champion is Steve Bacchus. However, with the inclusion of Linden icon Floyd Cumberbatch the contest is expected to be more competitive. Godfrey George and multiple times winner Jiaram would be a players to note, while Devanand Persaud from Tuschen EBE can be the dark horse. Former Inter Guyana Games player Aubrey Straughn is expected to give an excellent account of himself.

Sponsors for the Annual event are: Rubis Bel Air, Puran Bros. Waste Management Inc., M&M Snackette, Ahmad Hydraulic Bagotstown and Elias Gentle Attorney at Law. Guyana Beverage Inc. has supplied water and other beverages for the tournament. GT Wines has again donated wines for the presentations.