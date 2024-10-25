Senior Draughts players to contest championship this Sunday

Latest update October 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Annual National Draughts Association Championship continues this Sunday at the Transport Sports club pavilion. Players in the ‘A’ division would contest the event, while four qualifying ‘B’ players were invited to participate. Draughts players should note that only ‘A’ division players whom are approved by the Association would be allowed entry along with last weekend qualifiers from the ‘B’ tournament.
The games start at 10.00am and entry fee is $700 per player along with a snack. There would be a round robin system with 2 points per win and 1 point per draw.
The current ‘A’ division champion is Steve Bacchus. However, with the inclusion of Linden icon Floyd Cumberbatch the contest is expected to be more competitive. Godfrey George and multiple times winner Jiaram would be a players to note, while Devanand Persaud from Tuschen EBE can be the dark horse. Former Inter Guyana Games player Aubrey Straughn is expected to give an excellent account of himself.
Sponsors for the Annual event are: Rubis Bel Air, Puran Bros. Waste Management Inc., M&M Snackette, Ahmad Hydraulic Bagotstown and Elias Gentle Attorney at Law. Guyana Beverage Inc. has supplied water and other beverages for the tournament. GT Wines has again donated wines for the presentations.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 25, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The ExxonMobil Futsal Championship, organized by New Era Entertainment, is set to kick off tonight at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden. The competition promises high stakes,...
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The irony of the Vice President and his sidekicks is that they mistake the purpose... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]