New secondary school at Nismes to cost $1.3B

Kaieteur News – The brand-new secondary school which the government intends to build at Nismes on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) will cost approximately $1,336,166,784.

According to information provided by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, the project which will be done in five lots was awarded on Monday following the national bidding process.

The construction firms that will be executing the Ministry of Education project are as follow: ECS Construction & General Supplies – Lot 1 for $237,050,110; ECS Construction & General Supplies – Lot 2 for $237,427,608; JK Enterprise Inc. – Lot 3 for $392,372,526; Mason’s Innovative Construction & General Supply – Lot 4 for $154,448,800; and Lot 5 will be executed by R&R General Construction & Supplies for $314,867,740.

This Publication understands that Nismes Secondary is one of several new secondary schools which will be constructing in Region Three.

At a commissioning ceremony for a primary school last year September, President Irfaan Ali had announced the plans for the secondary school at Nismes and one for Crane. During his speech at the time, he said the Education Ministry had completed a very important document, that is an infrastructure analysis based on population and students, and which identifies what additional infrastructure is needed based on demand of the education system.

Speaking briefly about the new schools, the Head-of-State related that the facility slated for Crane, will be about 30,000 sq. ft. and would be built to accommodate 1,000 students. He added that the second facility in Nismes will be constructed to accommodate about 600 students and that would be about 1200 sq. ft.

President Ali had mentioned that one of the reasons behind building such infrastructures is that in these areas, there are new housing communities being opened, and so this is creating demands in sectors such as education.

In Region Three, the government is slated to build a secondary school at Vreed-en-Hoop, Crane, Nismes and currently the construction of the $864 million secondary school in Tuschen is ongoing.

With $74.4 billion allocated towards the Ministry of Education is seeking contractors to build two brand new secondary schools in Regions Three and Four.

Kaieteur News reported that the Education Ministry had embarked on a very aggressive programme to ensure that all children have access to secondary education. The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education in the country.

In achieving this, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand noted on numerous occasions that some 26 secondary schools are being erected across the country. The ministry was allocated this year some $74.4 billion towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country among other projects. (DPI)