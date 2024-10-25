Free Harpy! Free Harpy!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de time come fuh de young people of dis country to rise up and demand justice—justice fuh de animals at de zoo! Every day, dem animals deh deh like prisoners serving life sentence without parole.

Take de poor Harpy Eagle, for example. De man bin in dat cage so long, he forget what freedom feel like. He bin flap he wings all day and all night, but is only de bars he does see. And tell me, how yuh could cage an eagle? De man is de king of de sky! But no, de zoo decide fuh mek him de king of he cage.

Dem boys seh dis ain’t cruelty to animals alone, is cruelty to birds. Yuh ever hear bout a wildlife park? That’s de new thing now. Animals roam free, dem live like kings and queens, and people can still watch dem from a distance. But nah, in dis country, we still holding on to de old ways—caging up de fauna like dem dangerous criminals.

Dem young people need fuh come out and protest. Start chanting: “Free de Eagle! Free de fauna! Down with de zoo!” Is time fuh we take a stand. How yuh gon tell yuh pickney de eagle is de symbol of freedom, but de only one dem ever see in real life lock up behind bars? Dat is straight-up hypocrisy, dem boys seh.

De Harpy Eagle need fuh feel de wind under he wings again. Dem boys seh de young people got de power to mek dat happen. So leh we go! Time fuh a protest, time fuh action! Set de eagle free!

Talk half. Leff half!