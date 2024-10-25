Exxon’s 5th FPSO one month ahead of schedule

Kaieteur News – As ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) gears to startup its fourth project next year, construction of the company’s fifth Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel- Errea Wittu- is progressing ahead of schedule.

MODEC, a Japanese shipbuilder was awarded the contract by Exxon on November 1, 2022 to perform Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) activities for the fifth Stabroek Block project, Uaru.

On Thursday, Offshore Energy reported that the FPSO has achieved a new milestone, which has been described as a significant feat, with the completion of the hull block assembly 40 days ahead of the original schedule.

This follows the keel laying for the construction of the hull, which was done five weeks ahead of schedule.

MODEC said, “The vessel for Guyana is under construction at the shipyard in China and is expected to start oil production in 2026. This is another remarkable achievement and reflects our commitment to our client ExxonMobil Guyana and the entire Guyanese community.”

A ceremony to mark the start of construction for the Errea Wittu FPSO was held on February 2, 2024. The vessel will support ExxonMobil’s US$12.7B Uaru development, sanctioned by the Government of Guyana in April 2023.

The fifth project is designed to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day, with an associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, a water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day, and produced water capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

MODEC has handed out a number of contracts for work on the Errea Wittu FPSO. Seatrium, recently joined other players working to develop the FPSO, such as Jumbo Offshore Installation Contractors, SOFEC, TMC Compressors, and Miko Marine.

Presently, Exxon has three projects producing oil. The Liza One, Liza Two and Payara projects are producing about 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) on average.

The fourth project, Yellowtail, will develop the Tilapia and Redtail reservoirs. It targets a daily production rate of 250,000 bpd, while the other developments were designed to produce up to 220,000 bpd.

Kaieteur News reported that the commencement of oil production on the fourth FPSO would take Guyana closer to its target of producing 1.3 million barrels of oil by 2027.

In the meantime, two other projects which have also received the blessings of the Government of Guyana (GoG) are also likely to startup in 2027.

Uaru, as well as the Whiptail development- Exxon’s sixth project- will each develop 250,000 bpd.

The company revealed that the projects are on schedule; however, the teams are aiming for earlier startup dates.