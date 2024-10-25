Latest update October 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ExxonMobil was fined $5.6M for flaring above safe limits one day in 2023 – EPA

Oct 25, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday clarified that ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) was fined $5.6M for flaring excess gas beyond background levels, for one day in 2023.

The regulator was at the time responding to a Kaieteur News article, published on October 22, 2024, titled ‘Exxon Paid EPA GYD $5.6M for Flaring in 2023.’ President of EMGL, Alistair Routledge during the company’s third quarter media conference said US$27,000 or approximately $5.6M was paid to the regulator for one day of excessive flaring in 2023.

The company is required to pay US $50 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) emitted as a result of flaring in excess of the periods outlined in the environmental permits for the three projects currently in operation.

Flaring, as the word suggests, is the process of burning associated gas that is brought up during oil production. Notably, this process emits harmful gases into the atmosphere that can, not only affect seabirds and marine creatures, but also climate change.

In its missive, the EPA pointed out, “It is important to note that routine flaring and venting are prohibited in all permits, and the flaring referenced in the article was not routine, but rather due to the commissioning and start-up of Payara, and a special circumstance of planned maintenance of the gas handling system on the Liza Unity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels in 2023.”

The agency noted that in 2023, the Payara project Floating production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) commissioning and start-up lasted for 39 days. The Permit allows for up to 60 days of flaring; to this end, there was no excess flaring at the Payara FPSO.

EPA explained, “There was only one case of excess flaring under approved special circumstances on board the Liza Unity FPSO. In accordance with condition 3.5.1 of the Liza Unity Permit, approval was granted for planned maintenance during the period of May 6-21, 2023. During this period, flaring beyond background levels occurred for only one day which resulted in an emission of 605.5620 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).”

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

ExxonMobil Futsal Championship kicks off tonight in Linden

ExxonMobil Futsal Championship kicks off tonight in Linden

Oct 25, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The ExxonMobil Futsal Championship, organized by New Era Entertainment, is set to kick off tonight at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden. The competition promises high stakes,...
Read More
Guyana’s bitter-sweet opening day at IGG in French Guiana

Guyana’s bitter-sweet opening day at IGG in...

Oct 25, 2024

Senior Draughts players to contest championship this Sunday

Senior Draughts players to contest championship...

Oct 25, 2024

Rouge Salon and Spa sponsor Women’s Chess Tourney

Rouge Salon and Spa sponsor Women’s Chess...

Oct 25, 2024

NA Mayor, Region 6 Chairman among participants of Cancer awareness walk in Berbice

NA Mayor, Region 6 Chairman among participants of...

Oct 25, 2024

GOA supports GTA and Tennis Development through International Training and Certification

GOA supports GTA and Tennis Development through...

Oct 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]