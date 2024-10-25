ExxonMobil was fined $5.6M for flaring above safe limits one day in 2023 – EPA

Latest update October 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday clarified that ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) was fined $5.6M for flaring excess gas beyond background levels, for one day in 2023.
The regulator was at the time responding to a Kaieteur News article, published on October 22, 2024, titled ‘Exxon Paid EPA GYD $5.6M for Flaring in 2023.’ President of EMGL, Alistair Routledge during the company’s third quarter media conference said US$27,000 or approximately $5.6M was paid to the regulator for one day of excessive flaring in 2023.
The company is required to pay US $50 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) emitted as a result of flaring in excess of the periods outlined in the environmental permits for the three projects currently in operation.
Flaring, as the word suggests, is the process of burning associated gas that is brought up during oil production. Notably, this process emits harmful gases into the atmosphere that can, not only affect seabirds and marine creatures, but also climate change.
In its missive, the EPA pointed out, “It is important to note that routine flaring and venting are prohibited in all permits, and the flaring referenced in the article was not routine, but rather due to the commissioning and start-up of Payara, and a special circumstance of planned maintenance of the gas handling system on the Liza Unity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels in 2023.”
The agency noted that in 2023, the Payara project Floating production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) commissioning and start-up lasted for 39 days. The Permit allows for up to 60 days of flaring; to this end, there was no excess flaring at the Payara FPSO.
EPA explained, “There was only one case of excess flaring under approved special circumstances on board the Liza Unity FPSO. In accordance with condition 3.5.1 of the Liza Unity Permit, approval was granted for planned maintenance during the period of May 6-21, 2023. During this period, flaring beyond background levels occurred for only one day which resulted in an emission of 605.5620 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).”
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 25, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The ExxonMobil Futsal Championship, organized by New Era Entertainment, is set to kick off tonight at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden. The competition promises high stakes,...
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The irony of the Vice President and his sidekicks is that they mistake the purpose... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]