Brutus on $6M bail for fraud, larceny, money laundering charges

…wife, driver, businessman also arraigned

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News – Embattled Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus, along with his wife Adonika Aulder, his driver Kevin George, and businessman Asif Zafarally appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face a series of serious charges. Collectively, they were granted bail exceeding $10 million.

The court proceedings commenced around 13:00hrs and lasted approximately two hours, presided over by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty. Brutus, dressed in his police uniform, was accompanied by a team of lawyers, including Yuborn Allicock, Eusi Anderson, and Everton Singh-Lammy.

Brutus answered 30 out of a total of 240 charges, which included four counts of misconduct in public office, two counts of larceny as a public officer, two counts of money laundering, and 20 counts related to the liability of officials. He was placed on bail totalling over $6 million for these charges. Brutus was also jointly charged with George and Zafarally, facing two counts of obtaining money by false pretense

Brutus wife, Aulder, who is 25 years-old and pregnant, faced two charges of money laundering. The bail amounts for the defendants ranged from $100,000 to $500,000: Aulder was granted $1 million, George received $1 million, and Zafarally was set at $2 million.

As the charges were read, it was revealed that the financial charges primarily involved funds from the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Brutus allegedly exploited his position as Assistant Police Commissioner to misappropriate money from the Force with the assistance of the co- accused and wife. The joint charges were read first to the three accused. The charges against Brutus, George, and Zafarally pertained to a conspiracy to defraud the Guyana Police Consumers’ Cooperative Society Limited (GPCCSL) of $93.5 million between June 29 and July 9, 2024. They allegedly uplifted cheques on two occasions—one for $22 million and another for $71,482,950—for goods that were never supplied.

George, 31, has served 13 years in the GPF, while Zafarally, 34, owns an automotive and sales logistics company on the East Bank of Demerara. Each was released on a total bail of $1 million, with $500,000 allocated for each of the two charges. Prosecutor David Braithwaite did not oppose bail but requested it be set at $500,000 per charge.

Zafarally faces two similar charges that have been transferred to the East Bank Magisterial District for future recall. The next sets of charges were read to Aulder. She appeared visibly nervous and emotional as her charges were read. She is accused of acquiring $352,082,315 in December 2023 from her company’s bank account at Republic Bank, knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe that the funds were derived from criminal activity.

Prosecutor Braithwaite did not oppose bail due to her pregnancy; thus, she was granted bail of $500,000 on each charge with conditions to lodge her passport. The final long-awaited charges were read to Brutus. He remained calm as the charges were read. In addition to the two joint charges, Brutus faced 28 individual charges with over 200 more pending.

The four counts of misconduct allege that while serving as Deputy Commissioner (Administration), Brutus instructed Women Superintendent Inspector Collins to prepare and encashed a cheque in her name for $60 million from GPCCSL’s current account at Republic Bank for repairs and maintenance of police infrastructure. He allegedly received this sum despite knowing that the repairs were not completed and without justification. Another charge claims he caused the same inspector to prepare a cheque for $20 million for supplies that were never delivered.

Brutus is also accused of causing the Police Finance Officer to submit 21 payment vouchers related to two companies registered in his wife’s name without returning them to the Police Finance Office. Additionally, he allegedly instructed the Police Finance Officer to issue cheques totalling $13,670,204 from the Police Force Central Welfare Account for goods that were neither supplied nor delivered. Bail for Brutus was set at $300,000 for each misconduct charge.

He also faces two counts of larceny by a public officer for allegedly facilitating the theft of $80 million belonging to GPCCSL between November 16 and November 29, 2023. He secured $1 million bail for these charges. Furthermore, Brutus is charged with two counts of money laundering. It is alleged that he paid $85 million for a property at 5th Street, Alberttown (formerly Frenzy Bar) using funds believed to be derived from criminal activity. He also allegedly paid $20 million for a property at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara under similar circumstances. Bail for these charges was set at $500,000 each.

Brutus also faced 20 separate counts of liability for officials, in violation of the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act. The charges allege that, on various occasions in 2023, while serving as Deputy Commissioner (Administration), he facilitated opportunities for his wife to defraud the State of $3,999,840. He was granted bail set at $100,000 for each of the 20 charges. The next court date for the remaining charges is scheduled for November 18, 2024.