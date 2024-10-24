Too much salt does spoil de soup!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de Vee Pee like pot salt; he deh in everything. Big ting, small ting, all de tings, he gat to be in it.

Now dem boys hear she, dem planning a consultation fuh improve and enhance de Zoo and Botanic Gardens. Who yuh think showing up? De Vee Pee! Like he is now de expert pun animals and plants. Dem boys wonder if he learn botany and zoology overnight, or if he just like hear he own voice in every space.

De man deh all over! One minute, he talking ‘bout oil, next minute he talking ‘bout de cost of living interventions, and now he want to sit down and be part of de consultations on de Zoo and Botanic Gardens!

Yuh woulda think de country only got one man running it! Is like nobody else capable. From pot holes to parrots, de Vee Pee got he finger in all de pots. De man so busy, he probably negotiating with de jaguars in de zoo right now to mek sure dem don’t ask fuh more food in dis cost-of-living crisis.

Dem boys seh, is like de man feel he must be involved. Dem boys seh, next thing yuh know, he gon start advising how fuh raise chickens or grow cassava. Is one ting fuh be involved, but dis pot salt story gettin’ outta hand now. De Vee Pee like he forget, too much salt does spoil de soup. Sometimes yuh just need fuh let de experts do dem work and stick to de big boy tings.

Talk half. Leff half.