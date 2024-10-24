Latest update October 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man charged with illegal possession of ammo gets bail

Oct 24, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Attorney-at-law, Bernard DaSilva on Wednesday secured bail with conditions for his client facing illegal possession of ammunition charges.

Charged, Azariah Alli

The defendant, Azariah Alli of Lance Gibbs, Street, Queenstown, was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 for each charge.

Bail was granted by Magistrate Faith McGusty when he appeared in Court 1 at Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. The conditions of the bail, according to his lawyer, are that he must lodge his passport with the court and report to the Alberttown Police Station “on the last Friday of each month between 09:00 and 12:00hrs.”

Alli was initially refused bail when he first appeared in court on September 11, 2024. After spending more than a month behind bars on remand, the prosecutor was reportedly “not ready” to make a disclosure of his evidence against Alli.  The prosecutor’s alleged unpreparedness resulted in Alli being granted bail and the matter being adjourned until December 20, 2024.

