Latest update October 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GDF truck falls off Kurupukari Crossing

Oct 24, 2024 News

…several soldiers swim to safety, two injured

Kaieteur News – A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) truck on Wednesday fell overboard into the Kurupukari River, Essequibo, Region 10, resulting in several soldiers swimming to safety while some sustained injuries.

Screenshot of GDF swimming to safety

Screenshot of GDF swimming to safety

The GDF truck that fell overboard  

The GDF truck that fell overboard

In several videos circulating on social media depicted the chaos, with ranks attempting to swim to safety. In one video, a soldier was seen receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as fellow ranks and bystanders rushed to help the others. The truck was visibly submerged.

According to a GDF statement, the convoy was transporting troops from Region 9 (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) to Georgetown when the accident occurred. “All ranks were safely rescued, and two soldiers have been medically evacuated to Georgetown, where they are currently receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation,” the statement confirmed.

The truck has since been recovered, and the GDF has dispatched a response team to the scene to provide support and investigate the cause of the accident. In a statement following the incident, the Defense headquarters expressed gratitude to those who assisted the soldiers: “The GDF extends sincere thanks to everyone who provided immediate assistance during this unfortunate incident. The Force is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all ranks.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Amazon Warriors, Lahore Qalandars to open tournament at Providence 

Amazon Warriors, Lahore Qalandars to open tournament at Providence 

Oct 24, 2024

2024 Global Super League…  Kaieteur Sports – The highly -anticipated inaugural Global Super League (GSL) bowls off in Guyana from November 26 to December 7, 2024 with Lahore Qalandars...
Read More
ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal tournament set to start Friday 

ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal tournament set to start...

Oct 24, 2024

BMC O50s Tournament continues this weekend

BMC O50s Tournament continues this weekend

Oct 24, 2024

Rosignol Out, Pius In

Rosignol Out, Pius In

Oct 24, 2024

UG Chess Championship: Grant, Campayne crowned new Monarchs

UG Chess Championship: Grant, Campayne crowned...

Oct 24, 2024

Narine wins October Rapid Chess title

Narine wins October Rapid Chess title

Oct 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]