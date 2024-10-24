GDF truck falls off Kurupukari Crossing

…several soldiers swim to safety, two injured

Kaieteur News – A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) truck on Wednesday fell overboard into the Kurupukari River, Essequibo, Region 10, resulting in several soldiers swimming to safety while some sustained injuries.

In several videos circulating on social media depicted the chaos, with ranks attempting to swim to safety. In one video, a soldier was seen receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as fellow ranks and bystanders rushed to help the others. The truck was visibly submerged.

According to a GDF statement, the convoy was transporting troops from Region 9 (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) to Georgetown when the accident occurred. “All ranks were safely rescued, and two soldiers have been medically evacuated to Georgetown, where they are currently receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation,” the statement confirmed.

The truck has since been recovered, and the GDF has dispatched a response team to the scene to provide support and investigate the cause of the accident. In a statement following the incident, the Defense headquarters expressed gratitude to those who assisted the soldiers: “The GDF extends sincere thanks to everyone who provided immediate assistance during this unfortunate incident. The Force is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all ranks.”