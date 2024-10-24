Gas turbines for GTE project arrive from Sweden

Kaieteur News – United States-based Lindsayca and CH4 joint venture (LNDCH4 Guyana), on Wednesday announced the arrival of two advanced gas turbines from Sweden for the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project.

In December 2022, LNDCH4 was awarded a US$759 million contract for the construction of two components of the GTE project, the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Facility and the 300 megawatts (MW) Combined Cycle Power Plant.

In a press statement, the company noted that the gas turbines will be at the heart of the Combined Cycle Power Plant generating 300 MW of electricity. It was also stated that the turbines will be installed at the project’s site in Wales, West Demerara, ushering in a new era of energy efficiency and sustainability for the country.

The turbines’ arrival highlights LNDCH4 Guyana’s continued progress toward enhancing Guyana’s energy capacity. Mr. Humberto Lopez, Country Manager for LNDCH4 Guyana, provided an overview, stating, “The arrival of these cutting-edge turbines marks a crucial milestone in realizing Guyana’s energy ambitions. Once operational, they will not only expand the country’s power generation capacity but also provide an efficient and environmentally friendly energy source for decades to come.”

Mr. Lopez further emphasized the strategic importance of the turbines, which will power the Combined Cycle Plant and NGL Plant, both currently under construction at the Gas-to-Energy site. Notably, it was stated too that the turbines will also use the associated gas from the oil wells.

The GTE project is touted as one that will reduce the country’s reliance on imported fuels, lower energy costs, and significantly contribute to national efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The project is aligned with the government’s vision to diversify Guyana’s energy sector, the GTE project is a vital step toward building a sustainable and prosperous energy future. The Combined Cycle and NGL plants will play a critical role in harnessing Guyana’s natural gas reserves, unlocking the country’s energy potential.

As construction progresses, LNDCH4 Guyana says it remains committed to engaging local communities, creating job opportunities, and ensuring that this landmark project delivers tangible benefits to the people of Guyana. Last month, this publication reported that Winston Brassington, Head of the GTE Task Force, disclosed that the construction of the Integrated Power Plant and NGL facility is facing a three-month delay due to setbacks caused by ExxonMobil’ sub-contractors.