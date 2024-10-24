Essequibo teen dies after crashing into utility pole

Kaieteur News – Eighteen-year-old Wayne Freeman on Tuesday died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a utility pole on the Mainstay Access Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said that the incident involved motorcycle #CN 8791, owned and driven at the time by Freeman of Mainstay Village and pillion rider Alexander Gomes, another teen of Mainstay Village.

The Mainstay Access Road runs in a north-to-south direction. Around 10:20 hours, the motorcycle was proceeding in a southerly direction on the access road at a fast rate when the motorcyclist lost control and collided with a utility pole at the side of the access road.

The pillion rider was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital by public-spirited persons, where he was admitted for a fractured right leg, while Freeman was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the Suddie Public Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination. Investigations are ongoing.