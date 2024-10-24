Brutus fearful for safety

…as SWAT turns up at home with search warrant

…says SOCU on ‘fishing expedition’

…justifies millions in bank accounts

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus on Wednesday night said he was fearful for his safety even as he refused to allow members of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit and officers from the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to search his living quarters although they presented a search warrant. Brutus said he was adamant that only the officers whose names were on the warrant he was prepared to allow into the apartment, but the leader of the operation wanted everyone to enter and search.

SOCU, an arm of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), has been investigating Brutus for alleged financial crimes for several months now. Recently, it was revealed that eight bank accounts belonging to Brutus, his wife Adonika Aulder, their businesses, and their toddler that held a combined balance of $500 million were frozen.

Kaieteur News was on hand around 8pm when members of the SWAT and SOCU arrived at Brutus’ residence to conduct a search, but the operation did not proceed as expected as he did not allow them into the home. The officers spent some time outside of the home before leaving. Just over an hour after, Brutus, in the company of his lawyers emerged from the police quarters and spoke to reporters, describing the situation as a “fishing expedition.” “On social media we saw a lot of allegations spreading and this was leverage to the current situation here… and this whole exercise is one of a fishing expedition as we saw tonight,” Brutus said.

Recounting the events of the night, the Assistant Commissioner recounted, “Teams of SOCU and two teams from SWAT came to my apartment… I was out with my attorney and as soon as I got in, they pulled up. They had a warrant to search and they wanted the entire team to search. I invited them, but just the persons whose names are on the warrant. They weren’t too keen or interested [in that] because they left.”

As to whether the police had asked for any electronic devices, Brutus confirmed, “They did not come into the apartment to search.” The senior officer criticised the ranks for not properly handling the warrant. According to him, the ranks did not show him the warrant, or follow the procedure of explaining the contents of the warrant.

Uncalled for

Moreover, Brutus also questioned the use of the SWAT team, stating, “…SWAT is for high-profile cases where the suspect or person of interest is expected to use violence against law enforcement officers… The use of SWAT is disproportionate and uncalled for.” The Assistant Commissioner expressed concern over the heavy-handed tactics used by the police. “I am concerned about the level of force displayed tonight. There is no indication that I’m a flight risk,” he said.

When asked if he was afraid, Brutus admitted, “Yes, because of the statements that are being made at press conferences… I’m concerned for my safety and my family.” Regarding the possibility of charges being recommended by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to be instituted against him, Brutus noted that while he saw it on social media, he was not officially notified. In relation to charges against Brutus, Mark Ramotar, the Head of the Police Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) responding to queries said, “SOCU has not disclosed any such info.”

Moreover, when questioned about the assets that were frozen, Brutus maintained that they were justifiable. “I have been doing business in accordance to the laws of Guyana, compliances, submissions of tax returns and all of that,” he said. Additionally, Brutus was asked why he was being investigated to which he responded that the investigation had deeper motives and hinted that more details will be revealed soon, particularly through the constitutional motion he filed in the high court alleging victimisation.

“I intend to vigorously defend these matters because there is clear evidence that what is happening is the matter of manipulation of evidence, fabrication of evidence…” the senior cop said.