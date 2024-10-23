Yuh own medicine can mek yuh sick!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, Mary bin like de office moral police. She wasn’t de boss, but she act like she own de place. Mary always got she mouth in people business—especially de kinda business dat ain’t got nothing fuh do with she. Everybody in de office know how she like fuh poke she nose in and spread lil gossip. Nobody ain’t seh nothing though, ‘cause they ain’t want become de next topic of she gossip sermon.

One day, Mary spot Frank’s old jalopy parked outside de rum shop. Now, Frank ain’t no chatty fella, he does do he work and mind he own business. But Mary decide she see enough to crucify de man. She start running she mouth, telling everybody in de office how Frank must be a big-time alcoholic, since he vehicle parked right in front de bar. Mary seh, “Anybody who pass and see dat pickup know exactly wah Frank doing inside deh!”

Word reach Frank fast, but Frank ain’t bother. He just stare at Mary, cool as a cucumber, and walk away without saying a word. He ain’t defend heself, he ain’t argue—Frank just gone about he business quiet, quiet.

But Frank is a man with a plan. Same evening, when all de office lights dim down and Mary home counting who doing what, Frank mek a lil detour. He park he old pickup right in front Mary house, step out cool like ice, and walk straight home.

Pickup stay deh whole night, in full view fuh everybody fuh see. De next morning, Mary ain’t gossip about Frank again, and she stop peeping in other people affairs. De office finally get lil peace and quiet.

Dem boys seh, Frank ain’t have to say a word—he done park de evidence right where it count!

Talk half. Leff half.