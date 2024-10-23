Venezuelan Ambassador involved in collision with Ministry minibus

Kaieteur News – Venezuelan Ambassador, Carlos Perez was on Tuesday involved in an accident when the vehicle he was driving collided with a Ministry of Human Services minibus at Thomas Street Georgetown.

Ambassador Perez was driving motor car DPL 601 at the time while the minibus, #PVV 9288 owned by the ministry, was operated by Marvin Young, a 45-year-old resident of Lot 110 Walker Terrace, North East La Penitence, Georgetown.

According to police reports, Ambassador Perez was traveling south along the Eastern Carriageway of Thomas Street while Young was proceeding east along the northern side of Middle Street. As Perez approached the intersection of Middle and Thomas Street he allegedly failed to ensure the path was safe and clear resulting in a collision. Both vehicles were damaged and the drivers took a breathalyzer test but no trace of alcohol was found. Police did not report any subsequent injuries of both individuals.

Investigations are ongoing.