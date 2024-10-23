Venezuelan Ambassador involved in collision with Ministry minibus

Latest update October 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 23, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Venezuelan Ambassador, Carlos Perez was on Tuesday involved in an accident when the vehicle he was driving collided with a Ministry of Human Services minibus at Thomas Street Georgetown.
Ambassador Perez was driving motor car DPL 601 at the time while the minibus, #PVV 9288 owned by the ministry, was operated by Marvin Young, a 45-year-old resident of Lot 110 Walker Terrace, North East La Penitence, Georgetown.
According to police reports, Ambassador Perez was traveling south along the Eastern Carriageway of Thomas Street while Young was proceeding east along the northern side of Middle Street. As Perez approached the intersection of Middle and Thomas Street he allegedly failed to ensure the path was safe and clear resulting in a collision. Both vehicles were damaged and the drivers took a breathalyzer test but no trace of alcohol was found. Police did not report any subsequent injuries of both individuals.
Investigations are ongoing.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 23, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Rosignol Secondary School sets a high bar with 72 Students taking Golf as their PE elective at CSEC in 2025. This comes on the heels of the Region 5 schools third consecutive...
Oct 23, 2024
Oct 23, 2024
Oct 23, 2024
Oct 23, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA), in its recent appeal for an overhaul of the Guyana Police... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]