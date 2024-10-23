Latest update October 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Venezuelan Ambassador involved in collision with Ministry minibus

Oct 23, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Venezuelan Ambassador, Carlos Perez was on Tuesday involved in an accident when the vehicle he was driving collided with a Ministry of Human Services minibus at Thomas Street Georgetown.

Venezuelan Ambassador, Carlos Perez

Venezuelan Ambassador, Carlos Perez

Ambassador Perez was driving motor car DPL 601 at the time while the minibus, #PVV 9288 owned by the ministry, was operated by Marvin Young, a 45-year-old resident of Lot 110 Walker Terrace, North East La Penitence, Georgetown.

According to police reports, Ambassador Perez was traveling south along the Eastern Carriageway of Thomas Street while Young was proceeding east along the northern side of Middle Street. As Perez approached the intersection of Middle and Thomas Street he allegedly failed to ensure the path was safe and clear resulting in a collision. Both vehicles were damaged and the drivers took a breathalyzer test but no trace of alcohol was found. Police did not report any subsequent injuries of both individuals.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rosignol Secondary throws down the glove for 2025

Rosignol Secondary throws down the glove for 2025

Oct 23, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Rosignol Secondary School sets a high bar with 72 Students taking Golf as their PE elective at CSEC in 2025. This comes on the heels of the Region 5 schools third consecutive...
Read More
LCSS Alumni Association – NY contributes to BCB for youth development

LCSS Alumni Association – NY contributes to...

Oct 23, 2024

Harpy Eagles commence preparatory camp ahead up 2024/25 CWI Regional Super50

Harpy Eagles commence preparatory camp ahead up...

Oct 23, 2024

Hamilton Green to celebrate 90th Birthday with thrilling Inter-Ward KO Football C/ship

Hamilton Green to celebrate 90th Birthday with...

Oct 23, 2024

Flying Stars Cycling Club plans 3rd annual memorial races in Georgetown Saturday and Linden next Thursday

Flying Stars Cycling Club plans 3rd annual...

Oct 23, 2024

Campbell wins long awaited Pro Card as 51st CAC Bodybuilding C/ship concludes

Campbell wins long awaited Pro Card as 51st CAC...

Oct 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]