Govt. to spend $143M more to build 115 stalls at new Charity Market

Kaieteur News – Having signed a $286 million contract in December 2023 to rebuild the Charity Market in Region Two, the government through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will now be spending approximately $143 million more to construct stalls at the same facility.

This publication understands that the ministry had recently tendered for contractors to execute the works, which will be done in various lots.

According to information released on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website is that following the bidding process, the contracts were awarded on Friday. A total account of the contract sums revealed that this phase of the project will cost $143,989,900.

The contractors who were awarded contracts for the various lots are: Builders Engineering & Architectural Consultancy (Lot1) – $13,569,413; Gurdev Mahadeo Contracting Services (Lot2) – $14,160,702; Innovus Engineering & Supplies (Lot3) – $13,939,015; Jaavier & Vidiana’s General Construction Desilting & Supplies (Lot4) – $14,469,000; Fizul Baskh Trucking Services (Lot5) – $14,730,975; Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction (Lot6) – $13,714,942; Triple F Variety Store (Lot7) – $14,730,975; D Amazon Rain (Lot8) – $14,886,288; Signifi Sale (Lot10) – $ 14,896,080; and S. Amin Engineering & Logistics (Lot12) – $14,892,510.

With works on the stalls expected to start shortly, this publication was informed by a Regional official that an estimated amount of 115 stalls will be constructed at the market space.

Kaieteur News reported that following a fire in July last year that destroyed a section of the Charity Market on the Essequibo Coast, the Ministry and Regional Administration tendered to have a new and modern market structure constructed.

The $286 million contract was later signed in December with Builders Hardware and General Supplies. That firm was given a two-month period to complete the structure.

The resilient steel frame structure which spans 152 feet by 164 feet has since been completed. The next phase is the construction of the stalls. Once completed, over 100 vendors are set to be accommodated there. Additionally, washroom facilities are expected to be installed at the facility.

Kaieteur News reported that on the night of July 6, 2023, a fire said to be electrical in origin destroyed a section of the market on the Essequibo Coast. This resulted in the damage of 29 stalls, while 11 suffered water damage due to firefighting. Following this, vendors were relocated to a temporary area nearby the market to ply their trade.