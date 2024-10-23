Latest update October 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Diamond to get $108M Early Childhood Development Centre

Oct 23, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDC), Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) programme which is being implemented through the Ministry of Finance on Monday signed a $108 million contract for the construction of the Diamond Early Childhood Development Centre.

Project Manager, BNTF, Karen Roopchand alongside the contractor and technical staff signing the contract for the Diamond Early Childhood Development Centre.

According to a statement from the BNTF, the Guyana Government signed the $108,825,081 contract with Builders Hardware, General Supplies and Construction to build the facility.

BNFT shared that according to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal 4 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, countries are working towards the targets that by 2030, all girls and boys would have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education so that they are ready for primary education.

It was noted that both the Ministries of Education and Human Services and Social Security are working towards meeting these targets through the implementation of robust programmes and also through partnerships with other agencies including BNTF.

“Early Childhood Development (ECD) is a priority for the Government of Guyana and has been a key area in BNTF’s development agenda in Guyana. In fact, under the BNTF programme in Guyana, eight (8) Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDCs) have been constructed across Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 7 and 10 as well as an Early Childhood Centre of Excellence at the University of Guyana,” the release said.

As for the facility for the East Bank of Demerara, BNTF noted that it will have classrooms tailored for infants, toddlers, preschoolers and school agers with an estimated intake of 47 students.

The facility will also make provision for staff and visitors and the design caters for persons with disabilities. The compound will feature sufficient space for recreational activities.  This publication understands that works on the facility are expected to begin on October 28, 2024.

The Basic Needs Trust Fund is a cyclical grant funded programme by the Caribbean Development Bank that aims to reduce the incidence of poverty by targeting the cause of inequitable access to quality educational facilities for children in the early stages of their life. Guyana has benefitted from numerous projects under this programme.

 

 

 

 

 

