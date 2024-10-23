Bandits snatch $200K from Chinese businesswoman

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old Chinese businesswoman was allegedly robbed of some $200,000 on Monday at Chao Hui Supermarket located in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The victim only identified as Ali of Lot 3302 Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Police reported that Ali was present at the Supermarket when two masked men approached her on a motorcycle and subsequently held the Sheriff Security guard at gunpoint. The bandits then allegedly took the security guard over to the cashier area where the businesswoman was standing and demanded the cash. The victim handed over the money and the suspects made good their escape. Police are said to be currently reviewing CCTV cameras. No arrest was made as investigation continues.