US Ambassador encourages more American companies to take advantage of “incredible opportunities” in Guyana

Latest update October 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- United States (U.S.) Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot has encouraged more American companies to take advantage of the “incredible opportunities” that exist in Guyana to conduct business.
The Ambassador was speaking at a panel discussion during the recently concluded International Business Conference (IBC) held at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.
“There are incredible opportunities here for those who are patient, willing to listen and sincerely want to get to know the country, and I truly hope more and more U.S. companies will take advantage of these opportunities,” Ambassador Theriot told attendees.
The U.S. envoy noted the role being played by American companies in training the local workforce. The Ambassador made it clear that U.S. companies have diverse interests adding, “Guyana may have discovered oil in 2015 but is still new to many U.S. investors.”
“So, of course, most of you know about oil and gas here, but others might be surprised to hear about the franchising opportunities in Guyana. There are so many US franchises, ranging from hotels to restaurants to logistics providers, and that’s why every chance I get, I encourage U.S. businesses to come to Guyana and take a look for themselves,” Ambassador Theriot said.
The U.S. diplomat reiterated that there are many opportunities and noted that President Irfaan Ali has repeatedly mentioned the need for foreign investment in Guyana’s non-oil sectors.
“…and we definitely want to see that too. In fact, we have another U.S. trade delegation coming in next week,” she disclosed.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Theriot applauded the organisers of the IBC noting that the sessions focused heavily on Guyana’s role in boosting the economy of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and being an exporter.
Ambassador Theriot also spoke of the coming on stream of the country’s gas-to-energy project that will allow Guyana to export its surplus natural gas products throughout the Caribbean thereby gaining “incredible dividends in terms of energy security, which, of course, is one of the United States’ top priorities. Of course, gas-to-energy will also make manufacturing more competitive by bringing down the cost of energy.”
The envoy said that although Guyana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is impressive the country’s best days are still to come.
“ExxonMobil and its partners are adding a new FPSO nearly every year, and major new infrastructure projects such as gas-to-energy will make life better for everyone…You can say the same for Suriname, U.S. based oil company, APA Corporation, alongside French company, TOTAL (TOTALEnergies) just announced a $10.5billion investment in Suriname’s offshore oil industry. Likewise, the bridge linking Guyana and Suriname will greatly increase trade between the two countries,” the Ambassador added.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 22, 2024– Sinclair, Bayley, Caldeira also claim Gold medals Kaieteur Sports – It was a golden night for prime Guyanese bodybuilder Emmerson Campbell, who claimed top honours at the 2024 Central...
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Kaieteur News – The ghosts of 2001 are still lurking around Guyana’s politics. It is like a persistent odour that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]