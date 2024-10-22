Suriname will invest oil money to boost other sectors – Pres. Santokhi

Kaieteur News- Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi told the International Business Conference (IBC) last Tuesday that the country will be making use of its upcoming oil funds to diversify the other sectors in order to ensure long term stability in its economy.

“We are committed to diversifying our economy beyond oil, agriculture, tourism and technology will play a critical role in ensuring long term economic stability. This diversification will make our economy more resilient and create new opportunities for innovation and investment… I invite international businesses to seize the opportunities presented at this conference and explore strategic partnership with local companies,” President Santohki said.

He highlighted the importance of economic growth and emphasized that his government is fully committed to responsibly managing the natural resources, especially oil and gas. They will however be seeking eco-friendly investments to target renewable energy and agriculture.

“Our two countries, Suriname and Guyana, are dedicated to reducing our carbon footprints and creating a more sustainable future for our generations to come,” he said.

Speaking on the country’s local content he said that high on the government’s agenda is empowering local businesses through policies. “The aim is to ensure that Surinamese companies are actively participating in the economy’s growth and success. A commitment made is to build capacity where needed, provide employment and also create opportunities to develop skills, thus ensuring the locals are thriving in the oil and gas and infrastructure sectors,” Santokhi said. “International companies are not just welcome in Suriname, we encourage them to partner with Surinamese businesses, and it will foster long term sustainability and create meaningful, lasting impacts on our local economy. This International Business Conference is a testament to the strength of our bilateral relations is served as a platform for Surinamese and Guyanese businesses to forge partnership, attract international investment and drive regional collaboration.”

Santokhi announced that the IBC will now be an annual event and will be alternated between Suriname and Guyana. The 2025 edition will be held in Suriname in February.