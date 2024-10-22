Some folks mek dem boys laugh!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de law mus’ be a real fool. Imagine dis, some persons want we fuh believe dat de President could extend a man time to act as Commissioner of Police after he done reach retirement age. But same time, dem seh de President can’t confirm de man in de job during de extension. How dat make sense?

Dem boys seh, so de man can be old enough to keep acting, but too old to get confirm? Wah kinda magic is dat? Is like dem seh, “You old, but you could still do de wuk. But you too old fuh confirm yuh. Dat sound like somethin’ straight outta Alice in Wonderland.

One set a people seh de Constitution allow fuh de extension but not de confirmation. Dem boys seh, what Constitution dem reading? Must be a different one from wha dem boys reading.

What de constitution don’t proscribe, it allows. It is simple as dat. But we gat folks who convinced based upon their reading of de law dat de President can mek de man act, and act, and act, but he can’t mek him stop acting and just be de Commissioner. Dem boys seh, if de Constitution really seh dat, then de Constitution is a bigger joker than all dem comedians on TV.

If de law allow yuh to keep a man on de stage, then de law should let yuh put he name on de marquee too. Otherwise, dem boys seh, de law really is a fool.

Talk half. Leff half