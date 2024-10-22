Queen’s College celebrates 180 years of excellence

Kaieteur News- Queen’s College (QC), the country’s highest secondary school. As part of the school’s 180th anniversary hosted a Special General Assembly at the National Cultural Centre. The event is but one of several activities planned to observe the significant milestone sought to celebrate legacy, excellence, resilience and progress.

The celebrations themed, “Celebrating 180 Years of Rich History, Sustaining Excellence” began on October 20 and will conclude on October 26.

President Irfaan Ali joined the celebrations. During his address to current and past students of the institution, the President acknowledged the school’s contributions not only to Guyana and the Caribbean Region but globally.

“There are some words that were constant throughout the different presentations, legacy, resilience, progress, innovation, excellence all of these were words used to describe those who would have passed through the institution, to describe the institution itself and what is expected of those who will eventually leave the institution,” the President said.

The President said both current and past students of the school ought to be proud to attend or have attended an institution of excellence.

“How as individuals you will represent excellence; in your past students you can point to many examples of excellence. I am sure without a shadow of a doubt that this institution will continue to produce some of our most illustrious sons and daughters. There is no substitute for hard work and you should never short-change hard work, so never ever short change your individual ability to be where you are,” he told them.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Minister Manickchand, who attended Queen’s College, reminded that the school has produced all-round excellence.

“Today as we celebrate 180, I say to you with confidence that under the Irfaan Ali presidency that this is not the end,” the Minister told the packed auditorium of the Cultural Centre while committing to enhancing the school’s facilities and providing more resources to benefit students.

“When we rebuilt this school, we had promised to reconnect which we never did, we are in the process of going out to procurement to reconnecting the school, when we built the Sixth Form building, because we had to use the lower form flats, the TVET centre while we were rebuilding the other one, we didn’t finish the labs there so we have to finish the labs off,” the minister announced.

The education minister revealed also that the school will soon benefit from a multipurpose court which the President had announced that will be located at all high schools.

“We are looking at partnering with the school to build a pool that can be used for the Woolford Avenue secondary schools … so my friends this is not the end,” the minister remarked.

Minister Manickchand encouraged the students to uphold the school’s motto – ‘Faithful and useful everywhere’.

“To the students here, faithful and useful everywhere begin by being kind to your classmates, by being more aware than I was about what their needs might be than I was when I was your age,” she said.

The minister commended the school for its outstanding performance over the years noting, “Queen’s College has been of excellence and it has been very, very good to many of us and I will never ever be ungrateful.”

Principal of the school Ms. Rajkumarie Lall said the 180th anniversary of the school represents a remarkable milestone. She said that this momentous occasion reflects on the rich legacy of the institution and a tradition of excellence that it has maintained for nearly two centuries.

“Queen’s College has been a beacon of education excellence in Guyana where generations of leaders, thinkers and innovators have been nurtured. As we stand here today, we are reminded of the countless contributions our alumni have made to our nation and the world serving in every section of this nation and even in our higher seat as President,” the principal stated.

She noted that the school’s outstanding performance over the years is a testimony of the value and skills instilled in the students who studied at the school who have been ‘faithful and useful everywhere’.

Ms. Lall disclosed that over the years, the school has continuously evolved adapting to the changing educational landscape.

She shared that currently the school serves a vibrant student body of 401 boys and 581 girls representing a total of 986 students. The staff comprises of 59 teachers and 20 ancillary staff. Recollecting notable accomplishments among students in the past years, the headteacher noted that with a comprehensive curriculum, the school offers 33 out of 34 subjects available at CSEC and 28 subjects at the CAPE level.

The school also has over 20 clubs and societies for student participation.

A proud Lall said that QC’s vision is to maintain excellence in academic, technological, physical and social performances, thus producing quality citizens.

“This year 2024 the 180th anniversary of this premier institute our students continue to keep this vision alive,” she added.