No bail for serial iPhone thief

Kaieteur News- A 31-year-old man, Travis Payne was remanded to prison on Monday after being charged with multiple counts of theft, including stealing iPhones on various occasions.

Payne, a convicted felon, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face ten charges related to theft and discharging a loaded firearm.

The charges allege that between May 4, 2024, and October 10, 2024, at West Ruimveldt Front Road Georgetown and Mandella Avenue, Payne stole approximately $1,935,000 worth of items, primarily iPhones, as well as a gold chain and four perfumes. Among the stolen items are two iPhone 15 Pro Max devices valued at $315,000 and $170,000, an iPhone 15 Pro Titanium valued at $265,000, an iPhone 12 worth $110,000, an iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max valued at $200,000 and $205,000, respectively. Additionally, he is accused of stealing four cellular phones valued at $400,000, eight pennyweights gold chain worth $140,000, and four perfumes totalling $130,000.

Payne was also charged with discharging a loaded firearm at a Detective Corporal with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded to prison, with a scheduled court date set for November 18, 2024. This is not Payne’s first brush with the law; in 2018, he was accused of nine armed robberies, discharging a firearm, and escaping lawful police custody. Following a trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court under Magistrate Annette Singh, on September 10,2019 he was sentenced to three years in prison.