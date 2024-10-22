Latest update October 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

No bail for serial iPhone thief

Oct 22, 2024 Court Stories, News

Kaieteur News-  A 31-year-old man, Travis Payne was remanded to prison on Monday after being charged with multiple counts of theft, including stealing iPhones on various occasions.

Convicted Felon Travis Payne

Convicted Felon Travis Payne

Payne, a convicted felon, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face ten charges related to theft and discharging a loaded firearm.

The charges allege that between May 4, 2024, and October 10, 2024, at West Ruimveldt Front Road Georgetown and Mandella Avenue, Payne stole approximately $1,935,000 worth of items, primarily iPhones, as well as a gold chain and four perfumes. Among the stolen items are two iPhone 15 Pro Max devices valued at $315,000 and $170,000, an iPhone 15 Pro Titanium valued at $265,000, an iPhone 12 worth $110,000, an iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max valued at $200,000 and $205,000, respectively. Additionally, he is accused of stealing four cellular phones valued at $400,000, eight pennyweights gold chain worth $140,000, and four perfumes totalling $130,000.

Payne was also charged with discharging a loaded firearm at a Detective Corporal with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded to prison, with a scheduled court date set for November 18, 2024. This is not Payne’s first brush with the law; in 2018, he was accused of nine armed robberies, discharging a firearm, and escaping lawful police custody. Following a trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court under Magistrate Annette Singh, on September 10,2019 he was sentenced to three years in prison.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Campbell wins long awaited Pro Card as 51st CAC Bodybuilding C/ship concludes

Campbell wins long awaited Pro Card as 51st CAC Bodybuilding...

Oct 22, 2024

– Sinclair, Bayley, Caldeira also claim Gold medals Kaieteur Sports – It was a golden night for prime Guyanese bodybuilder Emmerson Campbell, who claimed top honours at the 2024 Central...
Read More
Prashad, Deo victorious in Atlas Security Golf Tournament

Prashad, Deo victorious in Atlas Security Golf...

Oct 22, 2024

Junior Chess Team heads off to French Guiana for IGG

Junior Chess Team heads off to French Guiana for...

Oct 22, 2024

2024 CAC Gold Medalist Campbell turning attention to competing on European, Middle Eastern stages 

2024 CAC Gold Medalist Campbell turning attention...

Oct 22, 2024

ASP Chandradat Kooldeep supports Inter School Tapeball cricket in Region one

ASP Chandradat Kooldeep supports Inter School...

Oct 22, 2024

Ducan spurs Select XI to 13-run win over Anek XI

Ducan spurs Select XI to 13-run win over Anek XI

Oct 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]