No bail for serial iPhone thief

Latest update October 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2024 Court Stories, News
Kaieteur News- A 31-year-old man, Travis Payne was remanded to prison on Monday after being charged with multiple counts of theft, including stealing iPhones on various occasions.
Payne, a convicted felon, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face ten charges related to theft and discharging a loaded firearm.
The charges allege that between May 4, 2024, and October 10, 2024, at West Ruimveldt Front Road Georgetown and Mandella Avenue, Payne stole approximately $1,935,000 worth of items, primarily iPhones, as well as a gold chain and four perfumes. Among the stolen items are two iPhone 15 Pro Max devices valued at $315,000 and $170,000, an iPhone 15 Pro Titanium valued at $265,000, an iPhone 12 worth $110,000, an iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max valued at $200,000 and $205,000, respectively. Additionally, he is accused of stealing four cellular phones valued at $400,000, eight pennyweights gold chain worth $140,000, and four perfumes totalling $130,000.
Payne was also charged with discharging a loaded firearm at a Detective Corporal with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded to prison, with a scheduled court date set for November 18, 2024. This is not Payne’s first brush with the law; in 2018, he was accused of nine armed robberies, discharging a firearm, and escaping lawful police custody. Following a trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court under Magistrate Annette Singh, on September 10,2019 he was sentenced to three years in prison.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 22, 2024– Sinclair, Bayley, Caldeira also claim Gold medals Kaieteur Sports – It was a golden night for prime Guyanese bodybuilder Emmerson Campbell, who claimed top honours at the 2024 Central...
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Kaieteur News – The ghosts of 2001 are still lurking around Guyana’s politics. It is like a persistent odour that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]