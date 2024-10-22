Japanese shipbuilder in search of weather forecasting services for Exxon’s 5th FPSO

Latest update October 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- MODEC, the Japanese ship builder that was awarded a contract to supply the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for the fifth Stabroek Block deepwater project- Uaru- is in search of contractors to provide weather forecasting services.
MODEC was hired by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited in November 2022 to perform Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) for a FPSO for the “Uaru” development project.
The FPSO- Errea Wittu- will be MODEC’s first for use in Guyana, however it will be the 18th FPSO/FSO vessel delivered by MODEC for use in South America. The vessel is being designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day by 2026, will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 350,000 barrels per day.
The FPSO will be installed in a water depth of about 2000 meters, using a SOFEC Spread Mooring System and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.
In a Request For Information (RFI) issued last week, MODEC explained that the contractor is seeking quotes for the issuance of “frequent reports” containing data on current speeds and directions; water temperature; wave directions; wind speeds and directions; visibility and weather risk assessment for specific activities and operations.
It also requires alerts for inclement weather and other patterns as they occur. The selected contractor will also be tasked with maintaining availability of real-time updated dashboards or an alternative solution.
MODEC said, “Information utilised to generate the data shall be measured with industry standard accuracy, with utilisation of scientific methods or calibrated measuring systems. Methodology and specifications of equipment shall be auditable by (the) company.” The contractor is required to have at least five years experience in providing reliable weather reports and information to the offshore industry, as well as relevant permits and licenses to obtain and share weather information.
