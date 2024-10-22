GGA, THTI inks Mutual Sports Tourism MOU

– Guyana/Trinidad golfers to forge stronger relationships heading into 2025

Kaieteur Sports – The Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (THTI) and the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) has signed a mutual sports tourism MOU that will see players and supporters of the sport from the two countries traveling to play in various tournaments in each country.

Ms. Chantalle Melville, speaking on behalf of the THTI CEO Kirton Sorias said, “We are excited to join with the GGA to promote golf and hospitality between our countries and look forward to this being the first of many such promotions.”

This initiative comes as Guyana continues to make tremendous strides in the development and promotion of the sport locally and internationally.

Guyanese players have done well on tournaments held in Trinidad, Tobago, Barbados and Suriname in 2024 and with the exceptional growth of our junior programme, the number of players and top results will grow exponentially in the coming years.

According to the agreement, players from Guyana will be in Tobago at the TTHI annual tournament April 12-13 in Tobago at the Magdelena Grand Beach Golf Course. Similarly, the GGA will host players from Tobago later in the year as a part of the Tourism and Hospitality exchange programme.

“With the Westside Golf Course functioning as a gateway to developing golfers on Guyana, we expect that Guyana will start hosting more of these events that will place Guyana on the Sports Tourism map for the region,” said Monnaf Arjune, Vice President of the GGA.

The Guyana Golf Association has committed to growing the sport in the region with outreach efforts just completed in Suriname to schools and police department.