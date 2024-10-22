Critic shackled after court appearance

…charged for allegedly assaulting man during night club brawl

Kaieteur News- Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as the Guyanese Critic was charged with assaulting a man when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The charge stemmed from an incident at a popular night club on September 30, 2024. The man he assaulted Brian Persaud, an electrician from Berbice was also charged with wounding Rodrigues. The charges were read separately by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Critic, 44, of Queenstown, Georgetown, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm upon Persaud by allegedly striking him in the face with a firearm at Lamaha and Pike Streets, Kitty, Georgetown. Persaud is charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Rodrigues by slapping him in the face.

Rodrigues and Persaud pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail in the sum of $100, 000 and $75,000 respectively with a return date set for October 28 for further proceedings.

According to police facts presented in court, the incident unfolded around 23:30hrs when Persaud and two cousins entered the night club. At approximately 00:30 hrs., Rodrigues arrived and stood a few feet away from them. An identifiable female who was standing next to Persaud’s cousin Daniel Bansi began video recording Rodrigues on her phone. In response, Rodrigues pulled out his own phone to record her. However, Bansi intervened by blocking Critic’s view using his hand. Out of anger, Critic allegedly then drew a firearm from his waist and struck Persaud in the face, causing injuries.

Following this altercation, Persaud fled the club, Critic and another unidentified male followed him and allegedly dealt him several kicks and cuffs about his body. The police arrived shortly thereafter and Persaud was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment. He received a fractured nose. Critic was later contacted regarding the allegations and denied injuring Persaud, claiming instead that Persaud fell and sustained his injuries during the incident. He was later charged.