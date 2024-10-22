Latest update October 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Court frees businessman after prosecutor failed to produce case file

Oct 22, 2024 Court Stories, News

Kaieteur News-  A businessman on Monday was freed on illegal gun and ammunition possession charges after the prosecutor repeatedly failed to produce a case file to the court.

The matter was being heard at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court. Forty-two -year-old Weston Pickering was arrested and charged in August 2024. He was released on 700,000 bail.

However, the prosecutor alleged lack of preparedness left the magistrate with no choice but to dismiss the case. Pickering’s lawyer Bernard DaSilva, disclosed to the media that the Magistrate, Dylon Bess, had repeatedly warned the prosecutor about her failure to produce a case file.

“This morning was set for peremptory hearing.  Again, they are without their file”, the lawyer said. The Magistrate had given the prosecutor until 13:30 hrs. today to produce the file with the evidence. After failing to meet the deadline, the magistrate was left with no other choice but to dismiss the case and free Pickering of all charges.

Weston Pickering

Weston Pickering

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Campbell wins long awaited Pro Card as 51st CAC Bodybuilding C/ship concludes

Campbell wins long awaited Pro Card as 51st CAC Bodybuilding...

Oct 22, 2024

– Sinclair, Bayley, Caldeira also claim Gold medals Kaieteur Sports – It was a golden night for prime Guyanese bodybuilder Emmerson Campbell, who claimed top honours at the 2024 Central...
Read More
Prashad, Deo victorious in Atlas Security Golf Tournament

Prashad, Deo victorious in Atlas Security Golf...

Oct 22, 2024

Junior Chess Team heads off to French Guiana for IGG

Junior Chess Team heads off to French Guiana for...

Oct 22, 2024

2024 CAC Gold Medalist Campbell turning attention to competing on European, Middle Eastern stages 

2024 CAC Gold Medalist Campbell turning attention...

Oct 22, 2024

ASP Chandradat Kooldeep supports Inter School Tapeball cricket in Region one

ASP Chandradat Kooldeep supports Inter School...

Oct 22, 2024

Ducan spurs Select XI to 13-run win over Anek XI

Ducan spurs Select XI to 13-run win over Anek XI

Oct 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]