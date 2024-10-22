Court frees businessman after prosecutor failed to produce case file

Latest update October 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2024 Court Stories, News
Kaieteur News- A businessman on Monday was freed on illegal gun and ammunition possession charges after the prosecutor repeatedly failed to produce a case file to the court.
The matter was being heard at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court. Forty-two -year-old Weston Pickering was arrested and charged in August 2024. He was released on 700,000 bail.
However, the prosecutor alleged lack of preparedness left the magistrate with no choice but to dismiss the case. Pickering’s lawyer Bernard DaSilva, disclosed to the media that the Magistrate, Dylon Bess, had repeatedly warned the prosecutor about her failure to produce a case file.
“This morning was set for peremptory hearing. Again, they are without their file”, the lawyer said. The Magistrate had given the prosecutor until 13:30 hrs. today to produce the file with the evidence. After failing to meet the deadline, the magistrate was left with no other choice but to dismiss the case and free Pickering of all charges.
