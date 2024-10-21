Latest update October 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Man killed in hit-and-run accident

Oct 21, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A man of Amerindian descent who is yet to be identified was killed, during the wee hours of Sunday, in a hit-and-run accident at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Police in a statement said they are looking for the car, PSS 8190 that was involved in the accident. Another car was reportedly involved in the accident and the driver, a 33-year-old man of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD), gave police some information.

When the accident occurred, his car was reportedly parked on the southern parapet along the EBE Public Road at Tuschen.  Police learnt that the victim was standing with a group people when he decided to cross the road around 02:45 hrs. While walking over from south to north he reportedly ended-up in the path of the “speeding” car’s (PSS 8190) and was struck. “As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was flung in the air and landed on the left side back of motorcar PRR 7218”, police said.

The car reportedly stopped a short distance away returned to scene but suddenly sped off after a group of people rushed towards the vehicle. The victim was subsequently picked-up by police in an unconscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Police said checks were made for the car but efforts have been unsuccessful thus far.

 

