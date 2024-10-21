Former EPA Head calls for independent probe into environmental complaints at Crane, Linden

Kaieteur News – Former head of Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams has criticised the government for their handling of the suspected oil seepage in Crane, West Coast Demerara, (WCD), and toxic contamination at Noitgedacht, Linden.

Describing the response by the State as “careless” and “compassionless,” during an Alliance For Change (AFC) press conference on Friday, Dr. Adams called f or immediate independent investigations into the two incidents.

Last week, residents of Crane, West Coast Demerara complained of oily substance seeping through their floors. The EPA confirmed receiving reports from residents on the West Coast of Demerara, noting that it immediately began to send investigative teams for site inspections and to collect samples for testing where necessary.

The EPA also said the Agency is currently collaborating with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), GUYSUCO, and the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB) to identify the cause and nature of the seepage.”

In the meantime, the agency has urged residents in the immediate vicinity to “remain calm and exercise patience” as the investigation proceeds. Further, affected residents are advised to avoid the impacted areas within their homes for their safety.

“The Agency is still actively continuing investigations and, when completed, will notify all relevant parties. The Agency will take any action necessary based on the findings from these investigations.”

The EPA pointed out that it has engaged Exxon and that the company will be investigating as part of its grievance mechanism.

Speaking at the press conference Dr. Adams said, “These suffering people can’t even breathe in their own homes…The EPA shows up and tells the people that it was coming from cooking…We are asking them to relocate the folks at Crane to proper living quarters and to bring in independent technical teams to investigate both incidents.”

Dr. Adams also questioned the EPA’s technical capacity to handle such incidents.

He noted that during his tenure as head of the agency, he had implemented plans to equip the EPA with the necessary tools, which were later abandoned by the current government. “The EPA itself admits they didn’t have the equipment to test which doesn’t surprise me,” Adams said, referring to the agency’s claim that ExxonMobil had been called in to assist with testing.

“Is Exxon now doing the EPA’s job?” “Do we need any more evidence to show that Exxon is basically running the EPA? This is grossly inappropriate? Totally inappropriate?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Dr. Adams, an executive of the AFC also addressed reports of the toxic road contamination in Linden.

“The Mayor and Town Council did their own sampling and analysis, and it shows very, very high concentrations of toxic metals…We call upon Mr. [Juan] Edghill to publish the results and show us the evidence,” Adams stated.

The Mayor and Town Council at Linden had expressed concern that the material used to maintain the Noitgedacht Access Road was contaminated with toxic chemicals from a mined-out bauxite site and poses a serious health threat to residents of the town.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, recently visited Linden and committed to having a dust suppression system in place to reduce the presence of dust from the road in the atmosphere, even as he ordered more testing be done.

Edghill disputed the claims made in an October 15, 2024, Stabroek News article. According to the ministry, the report highlighting unsafe levels of toxic metals was based on an “unsigned document” and did not reflect the actual samples collected from the road. Edghill promised a thorough investigation into the matter.

However, while both the EPA and the Ministry of Public Works have committed to transparency, promising to release the results of their testing once available, Dr. Adams, the government’s actions thus far leave much to be desired.

“This is grossly inappropriate… the people of Guyana deserve better,” he said.