Five companies bid to build Palmyra Cultural Market

Oct 21, 2024

Kaieteur News – Five companies, including two local firms, have submitted bids to design, build and finance (DBF) a cultural market at Palmyra, Berbice, Region Six.

This was revealed at the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

This project is being undertaken by the government through the Ministry of Public Works.

President Irfaan Ali announced the construction of the facility during an Emancipation celebration held at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute a few weeks ago.

The cultural market will serve as an educational and talent showcasing hub for the country.

Quoted in a Department of Public Information (DPI) article, the President said, “As we build the new stadium, and as we build facilities around the stadium, and as we build hotels, an important part of why people will come to Region Six is to be part of this national cultural market.”

“This will be a symbol of the importance of culture in bridging gaps and bringing people together.  The importance of culture in economic and social revolution. The importance of culture in developing healthy lifestyle … [and] the importance of culture in celebrating the unity of our people and our country,” he added.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Pre-Qualification of Contractors, Design Build and Finance – Culture Market.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Rockey & Son Construction
Hoosein Logistics & Supplies Inc.
Ashoka JV Cube Construction
China CAMC Engineering Company Limited
China Road & Bridge Corporation

Qingjian Group Company Limited

 

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Procurement of Office Furniture & Equipment.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Starcom Office Furniture (Guyana) Inc. $2,215,157
Digital Technology Group of Companies Inc. $ 13,627,660

 

Ministry of Education (GESIP)

Procurement of Laboratory Equipment for the New Faculty of Health Sciences Building, U.G Lots 1-4.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Inte Trade Limited (England) Lot2 US$280,036.17
CEDI Europe BV (Netherlands) Lot1 US$704,867.98
Lot2 US$179,144.73
Lot3 US$206,520.30
Lot4 US$67,784.72
Total US$$1,158,317.73
Biomedical Enterprises of T&T Limited Lot1 $147,486,977
Lot2 $72,563,365
Lot4 $36,392,674
Total $223,683,016
Western Scientific Company Limited (T&T) Lot1 US$597,731.42
Lot2 US$254,266.71
Lot3 US$61,083.80
Lot4 US$86,026.05
Caribbean Scientifica Medical Products
Clever Solutions Guyana Inc. Lot1 US$178,718.36
Lot2 US$237,701.49
Lot3 US$128,686.39
Lot4 US$61,600.98
Meditron Inc.

 

Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc.

Supply & Delivery of Mild Steel & Steam Pipes.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Alliance Investments $18,250,000
TPLB Inc. (USA) $33,386,800
PARE Construction & Supplies $32,904,000
DBL Group Inc. $17,296,100
Garnet Engineers US$60,888

 

Supply & Delivery of 4WD Double Cab Pickup.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Alliance Investments $$23,600,000
Massy Motors Guyana Limited $15,800,000

 

Supply & Delivery of 80HP 4WD Agricultural Tractor.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Rudisa Motor Company (Guyana) Inc. $14,400,000
General Equipment Guyana Limited $35,001,000
Massy Motors Guyana Limited $31,290,000
Farm Supplies Limited $15,000,000

 

Supply & Delivery of Mobile Lighting Tower.

Bidder Amount Tendered
General Equipment Guyana Limited $6,363,592
Alliance Investments $10,000,000
A&P Logistics & Transportation Service $6,100,000

 

Supply & Delivery of 200HP 4WD Agricultural Fixed Farm Tractor.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Massy Motors Guyana Limited $114,600,000
Game Equipment LLC US$591,150
General Equipment Guyana Limited $74,160,486
Yellow Steel Inc. $42,000,000
Garnet Engineers US$435,888
