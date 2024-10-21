Five companies bid to build Palmyra Cultural Market

Kaieteur News – Five companies, including two local firms, have submitted bids to design, build and finance (DBF) a cultural market at Palmyra, Berbice, Region Six.

This was revealed at the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

This project is being undertaken by the government through the Ministry of Public Works.

President Irfaan Ali announced the construction of the facility during an Emancipation celebration held at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute a few weeks ago.

The cultural market will serve as an educational and talent showcasing hub for the country.

Quoted in a Department of Public Information (DPI) article, the President said, “As we build the new stadium, and as we build facilities around the stadium, and as we build hotels, an important part of why people will come to Region Six is to be part of this national cultural market.”

“This will be a symbol of the importance of culture in bridging gaps and bringing people together. The importance of culture in economic and social revolution. The importance of culture in developing healthy lifestyle … [and] the importance of culture in celebrating the unity of our people and our country,” he added.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Pre-Qualification of Contractors, Design Build and Finance – Culture Market.

Bidder Amount Tendered Rockey & Son Construction – Hoosein Logistics & Supplies Inc. – Ashoka JV Cube Construction – China CAMC Engineering Company Limited – China Road & Bridge Corporation Qingjian Group Company Limited –

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Procurement of Office Furniture & Equipment.

Bidder Amount Tendered Starcom Office Furniture (Guyana) Inc. $2,215,157 Digital Technology Group of Companies Inc. $ 13,627,660

Ministry of Education (GESIP)

Procurement of Laboratory Equipment for the New Faculty of Health Sciences Building, U.G Lots 1-4.

Bidder Amount Tendered Inte Trade Limited (England) Lot2 US$280,036.17 CEDI Europe BV (Netherlands) Lot1 US$704,867.98

Lot2 US$179,144.73

Lot3 US$206,520.30

Lot4 US$67,784.72

Total US$$1,158,317.73 Biomedical Enterprises of T&T Limited Lot1 $147,486,977

Lot2 $72,563,365

Lot4 $36,392,674

Total $223,683,016 Western Scientific Company Limited (T&T) Lot1 US$597,731.42

Lot2 US$254,266.71

Lot3 US$61,083.80

Lot4 US$86,026.05 Caribbean Scientifica Medical Products – Clever Solutions Guyana Inc. Lot1 US$178,718.36

Lot2 US$237,701.49

Lot3 US$128,686.39

Lot4 US$61,600.98 Meditron Inc. –

Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc.

Supply & Delivery of Mild Steel & Steam Pipes.

Bidder Amount Tendered Alliance Investments $18,250,000 TPLB Inc. (USA) $33,386,800 PARE Construction & Supplies $32,904,000 DBL Group Inc. $17,296,100 Garnet Engineers US$60,888

Supply & Delivery of 4WD Double Cab Pickup.

Bidder Amount Tendered Alliance Investments $$23,600,000 Massy Motors Guyana Limited $15,800,000

Supply & Delivery of 80HP 4WD Agricultural Tractor.

Bidder Amount Tendered Rudisa Motor Company (Guyana) Inc. $14,400,000 General Equipment Guyana Limited $35,001,000 Massy Motors Guyana Limited $31,290,000 Farm Supplies Limited $15,000,000

Supply & Delivery of Mobile Lighting Tower.

Bidder Amount Tendered General Equipment Guyana Limited $6,363,592 Alliance Investments $10,000,000 A&P Logistics & Transportation Service $6,100,000

Supply & Delivery of 200HP 4WD Agricultural Fixed Farm Tractor.

Bidder Amount Tendered Massy Motors Guyana Limited $114,600,000 Game Equipment LLC US$591,150 General Equipment Guyana Limited $74,160,486 Yellow Steel Inc. $42,000,000 Garnet Engineers US$435,888