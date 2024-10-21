Five companies bid to build Palmyra Cultural Market

Latest update October 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Five companies, including two local firms, have submitted bids to design, build and finance (DBF) a cultural market at Palmyra, Berbice, Region Six.
This was revealed at the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.
This project is being undertaken by the government through the Ministry of Public Works.
President Irfaan Ali announced the construction of the facility during an Emancipation celebration held at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute a few weeks ago.
The cultural market will serve as an educational and talent showcasing hub for the country.
Quoted in a Department of Public Information (DPI) article, the President said, “As we build the new stadium, and as we build facilities around the stadium, and as we build hotels, an important part of why people will come to Region Six is to be part of this national cultural market.”
“This will be a symbol of the importance of culture in bridging gaps and bringing people together. The importance of culture in economic and social revolution. The importance of culture in developing healthy lifestyle … [and] the importance of culture in celebrating the unity of our people and our country,” he added.
Ministry of Public Works
Pre-Qualification of Contractors, Design Build and Finance – Culture Market.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Rockey & Son Construction
|–
|Hoosein Logistics & Supplies Inc.
|–
|Ashoka JV Cube Construction
|–
|China CAMC Engineering Company Limited
|–
|China Road & Bridge Corporation
Qingjian Group Company Limited
|–
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Procurement of Office Furniture & Equipment.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Starcom Office Furniture (Guyana) Inc.
|$2,215,157
|Digital Technology Group of Companies Inc.
|$ 13,627,660
Ministry of Education (GESIP)
Procurement of Laboratory Equipment for the New Faculty of Health Sciences Building, U.G Lots 1-4.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Inte Trade Limited (England)
|Lot2 US$280,036.17
|CEDI Europe BV (Netherlands)
|Lot1 US$704,867.98
Lot2 US$179,144.73
Lot3 US$206,520.30
Lot4 US$67,784.72
Total US$$1,158,317.73
|Biomedical Enterprises of T&T Limited
|Lot1 $147,486,977
Lot2 $72,563,365
Lot4 $36,392,674
Total $223,683,016
|Western Scientific Company Limited (T&T)
|Lot1 US$597,731.42
Lot2 US$254,266.71
Lot3 US$61,083.80
Lot4 US$86,026.05
|Caribbean Scientifica Medical Products
|–
|Clever Solutions Guyana Inc.
|Lot1 US$178,718.36
Lot2 US$237,701.49
Lot3 US$128,686.39
Lot4 US$61,600.98
|Meditron Inc.
|–
Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc.
Supply & Delivery of Mild Steel & Steam Pipes.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Alliance Investments
|$18,250,000
|TPLB Inc. (USA)
|$33,386,800
|PARE Construction & Supplies
|$32,904,000
|DBL Group Inc.
|$17,296,100
|Garnet Engineers
|US$60,888
Supply & Delivery of 4WD Double Cab Pickup.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Alliance Investments
|$$23,600,000
|Massy Motors Guyana Limited
|$15,800,000
Supply & Delivery of 80HP 4WD Agricultural Tractor.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Rudisa Motor Company (Guyana) Inc.
|$14,400,000
|General Equipment Guyana Limited
|$35,001,000
|Massy Motors Guyana Limited
|$31,290,000
|Farm Supplies Limited
|$15,000,000
Supply & Delivery of Mobile Lighting Tower.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|General Equipment Guyana Limited
|$6,363,592
|Alliance Investments
|$10,000,000
|A&P Logistics & Transportation Service
|$6,100,000
Supply & Delivery of 200HP 4WD Agricultural Fixed Farm Tractor.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Massy Motors Guyana Limited
|$114,600,000
|Game Equipment LLC
|US$591,150
|General Equipment Guyana Limited
|$74,160,486
|Yellow Steel Inc.
|$42,000,000
|Garnet Engineers
|US$435,888
